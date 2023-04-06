Pasta Sauces Market to Expand at a CAGR Of 6.10% By 2030 To Value USD 5.37 Billion – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York,US, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasta Sauces Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights " Pasta Sauces Market Information By Product Type, Category, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, And Region - Forecast till 2030". In 2021, the market size for pasta sauces was estimated at 3.35 billion USD. From USD 3.55 billion in 2022 to USD 5.37 billion in 2030, the market for pasta sauces is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.10%. (2022 - 2030).

Consumer demand for ingredients that are not genetically modified is rising, and the increase in pasta consumption is the main factor boosting market growth.

Throughout the past few decades, the spaghetti sauce sector has experienced substantial growth. Due to the rising popularity of pasta, it is anticipated that the market for pasta sauces would grow significantly during the envisioned time frame. The market for pasta sauces is anticipated to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% during the assessment period.

Due to shifting consumer preferences and market trends, pasta sauce products have changed over the past few decades. There are varieties of pasta sauces that are organic, gluten-free, and non-genetically modified organisms (GMO).

Market Synopsis

A growing number of consumers are becoming aware of the benefits of clean-label food ingredients, which has increased the demand for non-GMO ingredients. Consumers' preferences for organic and genetically untouched food products have changed as a result of the lack of safety for eating genetically modified foods. Supposedly specialised non-GMO components are increasingly present in popular food products. It is projected that non-GMO market participants would see stronger revenue returns in the future. There has been a surge in demand for non-GMO ingredients ever since scientists and environmental organisations exposed the potential health and environmental risks linked to foods containing GMOs.

In 2020, the fast-food market was worth USD 862.05 billion. Between 2021 and 2028, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.05%, from USD 972.74 billion in 2021 to USD 1,467.04 billion in 2028. The COVID-19 epidemic's impacts on demand around the globe have been shocking and unprecedented, negatively affecting supply in every sector. According to our research, the global market experienced below-average Year on Year growth of -10.46% in 2020 compared to the period between 2017 and 2019. This market's growth and demand will return to their pre-pandemic levels once the pandemic is over, which would account for the higher CAGR.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7413

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 5.37 Billion CAGR 6.10% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Operating Platforms, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Consumer Demand for Non-Genetically Modified Ingredients is Growing

The expansion of the delicacy's popularity has been boosted by fast-casual restaurant chains including Pasta Flyer, Olive Garden, and Maggiano's.

As a result, people prefer making a variety of pasta dishes at home with the help of prepared sauce, which is available in most grocery stores, in addition to eating them outside. Freshness, organic ingredients, and low salt content have emerged as some of the important qualities of highly valued items in the market for pasta sauce producers since they improve the nutritional value of the food. It is projected that the company would maintain its market position in pasta sauces over the coming years by producing goods that precisely meet client needs. Also, it is projected that spaghetti sauce manufacturers may provide discounts on their products to attract more customers.

Pizza Girl, a selection of USDA-certified organic ingredients ethically purchased from nearby farms, was debuted by D'Amore's Pizza in August 2019. These three pizza sauce varieties are marinara, puttanesca, and vodka. Each of them are available for USD 9.99 in 24-ounce glass jars at all Bristol Farms locations.

Market Competitive Landscape

The Pasta Sauces market major player:

Mizkan Co.(Japan),

Barilla S.p.A.(Italy),

Mars Incorporated (US),

ConAgra Foods Inc.(US),

The Kraft Heinz Company (US),

Amy's Kitchen (US),

Newman Own Co.(US),

B&G Foods Holdings Corp.(US),

Premier Foods PLC (UK),

Campbell Soup Company (US)

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 Pages) on Pasta Sauces Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pasta-sauces-market-7413

Segmentation Insights

Tomato-based sauces and pesto-based sauces are both included in the market segmentation for pasta sauces based on product category. Tomato-based and marinara dishes accounted for more than 25.0% of all food sales in 2019. The alfredo and four cheese sectors are forecast to grow at the fastest rate over the course of the projected years, with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The need for thick and creamy sauce has grown as the sauce was just recently introduced in the majority of South Asian countries.

Organic and conventional sauces are included in the market segmentation for pasta sauces based on category. In 2021, the organic category is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. Freshness, organic ingredients, and low salt content have emerged as some of the important qualities of highly valued items in the market for pasta sauce producers since they improve the nutritional value of the food. By producing goods according to specific customer requirements, it is anticipated that the company will maintain its market share over the coming years.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/shopping_cart?report_id=7413

Store-based and Non-store-based distribution channels make up the market segmentation for pasta sauces. The channel with the greatest increase throughout the forecast is store-based. Convenience stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and other stores make up the store-based distribution channel. The combined revenue of supermarkets and hypermarkets in 2021 exceeded 50% of the total. Most people prefer to shop at modern supermarkets since they provide a large assortment of goods in one place.

Regional Analysis

The analysis offers market information for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world, organised by region. The market for pasta sauces in Europe, which had sales of USD 1.44 billion in 2021, is anticipated to increase at a substantial CAGR throughout the research period. With over 30% of global sales, Europe topped the market for pasta sauces. Due to the extensive use of pasta in European countries, the demand for regional pasta sauces has increased. Also, the German Spaghetti Sauces market had the largest market share while the UK Pasta Sauces market expanded the fastest in the European region.

Discover more research Reports on Food, Beverages & Nutrition Market , by Market Research Future:

Barbecue Sauce Market Research Report Information By Form (Liquid And Paste), By Flavours (Cultured Sweet, Sour, Spicy And Others), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based And Non-Store-Based), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2030

Sweet Sauces Market Research Report: by Type (Fruit-Based, Dairy-Based, Chocolate-Based, and Others), Packaging Type (Bottles & Jars, Tubes, Pouches & Sachets, and Others), Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Others] and Non-Store-Based), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)— Forecast till 2027

Sauces Market Research Report: By Type (Mustard Sauce, Hot Sauces, Soy Sauce, Barbecue Sauce, Ketchup, and Others), Packaging (Bottles & Jars, Pouches & Sachets, and Others), Distribution Channel (Store-Based (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Convenience Store, and Others) and Non-Store-Based), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com