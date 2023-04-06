E Ink Launches E Ink Spectra™ 6, a Revolutionary New Color ePaper for Paper Sign Replacement

Previously unseen color saturation and vividness for reflective displays

E Ink (8069.TWO), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, today announced the launch of E Ink Spectra 6, a revolutionary new color product geared for in-store advertising, indoor signage or any paper sign replacement. E Ink Spectra 6 is a full color product, providing a level of color saturation and vividness never before seen in a reflective display and with the ability to give a visual performance similar to the most advanced paper color printers on the market today.

E Ink Spectra 6 builds upon the prior generations of the Spectra platform and has been engineered to provide a truly print quality replacement for any paper sign, including POP displays, signage and posters and other in-store advertising. E Ink Spectra 6 features an enhanced color spectrum and an advanced color imaging algorithm to provide full color to improve marketing and advertising performance.

E Ink Spectra 6 will be optimized for up to 200 pixels per inch (PPI), depending on panel size, a typical contrast ratio of 30:1 and an operating range of 0-50 degrees Celsius. E Ink Spectra 6 will be offered in a variety of display sizes, allowing customers to choose a suitable size for different application scenarios. E Ink Spectra 6 can also create a partial image flashing effect, E Ink Sparkle™, which enhances the effect of advertising messages through motion, and helps advertisers achieve better results for their product promotions. E Ink Spectra 6 display modules are planned for release in 2024. E Ink will be showcasing Spectra 6 in Touch Taiwan from April 19-21, 2022, in E Ink's booth, #M901 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, and during Display Week from May 23-25 in E Ink's booth #807 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

"We are very excited to announce this revolutionary new color platform, E Ink Spectra 6," said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. "Spectra 6 represents years of continuing research and development to improve our technology and will bring the power of full, vivid color to advertising installations, while maintaining E Ink's signature low-power features that allow our customers to meet their sustainability goals."

Digital transformation has driven retailers to accelerate the adoption of digital signage. E Ink reviewed the CO 2 emissions effects of using paper versus LCD screens versus ePaper displays. In using a model of 10-inch displays, with 30 million of the tags deployed, an E Ink ePaper display is approximately 12,000 times more efficient in terms of kilograms of CO 2 emission than LCD screens, and approximately 60,000 times more efficient in terms of kilograms of CO 2 emission than using paper. In short, using low-power E Ink displays can enable retailers and advertisers the ability to reach their sustainability goals, while still providing timely updates seamlessly.

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink's low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company's corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information, please visit www.eink.com.

