Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market Top Companies Analysis To reach $26.8 Billion Your Business by 2026

The growth of infant formula is highly dependent on the awareness among the consumers to provide complete nutrition to their child.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula industry garnered $11.4 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $26.8 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides comprehensive analyses of the top investment pockets, key drivers & opportunities, major market segments, and competitive landscape. The significant factor that influences a child development and growth is nutrition. Infant formula is produced for feeding babies and infants, which are under 12 months of age. Infant formula facilitates healthy growth & development of babies, improves cognitive performance and development, prevents them from allergies, and increases gastrointestinal health & immunity.

Innovative packaging to influence buying behavior, rise in disposable income, and increase in awareness toward adequate nutrition have propelled the growth of the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market. In addition, busy consumer lifestyle has fueled the growth of the market. However, surge in breastfeeding due to government initiatives impedes the growth of the market to certain extent.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market is segmented into type, ingredient, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into infant milk, follow-on-milk, specialty baby milk, and growing-up milk. The infant milk segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market share. However, the growing-up milk segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Key Players Are:

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula industry include Abbott, Arla Foods Amba, Campbell Soups, Dana Dairy Group Ltd., Danone, Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), Perrigo Company Plc, Heinz Baby, and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF).

In addition, stakeholders are coming up with goat milk infant formula, owing to its high nutritional content and potential medicinal property. It has been recognized that the goat milk is preferable for the infant suffering from cow milk allergy and discomfort. Moreover, goat milk is considered similar to mother’s milk, as it has high amount of oligosaccharide, which helps in boosting the immune system of infants.

