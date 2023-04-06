Investors Benefit from Rate Increases in Ninepoint High Interest Fund with a Current Net Yield of 4.77%*

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada’s leading alternative investment managers, announces the latest current net yield for Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund at 4.77%* (Series F).



While interest rates have risen significantly over the past year investors in certain asset classes have benefited from these higher rates. Cash management solutions, like high yield savings accounts and GICs, and many fixed income products have all increased yields to levels unseen in years. The Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund, available as a mutual fund and ETF series (NSAV:NEO), offers some unique benefits to investors.

A better alternative for cash balances - The Fund invests in high interest savings accounts at Schedule 1 Canadian Banks with a current interest rate of 4.91%* (Series F)



*The interest rate on the underlying investments of the fund is effective as at April 3, 2023 and is subject to change. The interest rate does not represent your individual return as the fund is subject to Management Fees on Series F of 0.14% and on Series A of 0.39%. The Manager currently absorbs all other expenses.



No term commitments - Unlike GICs and Term Deposits, there is no penalty for redemption.



Daily liquidity - Easy access to cash.

The objective of the Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund is to maximize yield on cash balances, while providing easy access to investments with daily liquidity. The Fund invests in high interest savings accounts offered at Schedule 1 Canadian Banks.

Performance as of 3/31/2023 (Series F)

YTD % 1 YR % 3 YR % 5 YR % 10 YR % Inception %†† 1.18 3.32 1.50 1.48 1.55 1.70

†† Inception Date: August 05, 2010

Like most mutual funds, this Fund does not have any guarantees. You may not get back the amount of money you invest. For any deposits made in bank deposit accounts, the Fund is not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer.

About Ninepoint Partners



Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets. Ninepoint Digital Asset Group is a division of Ninepoint.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund, please contact us at 416.362.7172 or 1.888.362.7172 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Sales Inquiries:

Neil Ross

Ninepoint Partners

416.945.6227

nross@ninepoint.com

The Fund is generally exposed to the following risks. See the prospectus of the Fund for a description of these risks: Borrowing risk; Credit risk; Cybersecurity risk; Inflation risk; Interest rate risk; Market risk; Series risk; Substantial securityholder risk; Tax risk; Absence of an active market for ETF Series risk; Halted trading of ETF Series risk; Trading price of ETF Series risk.

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the “Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

