Soldiers To Sidelines Brings Basketball Coaching Workshop to Oklahoma 5/13 in partnership with US Army MWR at Fort Sill

UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soldiers To Sidelines Brings Basketball Coaching Workshop to Oklahoma May 13th in partnership with US Army MWR at Fort Sill

With a mission to inspire and motivate service-members and Veterans to become the best character-based coaches in their community, Soldiers To Sidelines is honored to work with Army MWR at Fort Sill.

“Fort Sill is incredibly excited to team-up with Soldiers-to-Sidelines and build a lasting partnership so we can prepare and further develop our soldiers’ leadership skills so they will continue to have an impact on athletes while being positive role-models and serving their communities, while in uniform or for years afterwards”. Fort Sill Garrison Commander, Col. James Peay IV.

The one-day workshop will deliver an immersive program of basketball drills and offensive concepts delivered by Southwest Oklahoma State Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Terry Evans and current Tulsa Associate Athletic Director and ESPN college basketball analyst Pooh Williamson.

Soldiers to Sidelines CEO, Harrison Bernstein will lead the high human skills in the workshop, “In looking for the best coaching partners to deliver this program, we are thrilled to have our staff led by two Oklahoma legends in Terry Evans and Pooh Williamson” said Bernstein.

The program is free and made possible in part by the support of National University, a true partner to the education and advancement of our service members and Veterans.

Any active service members, veterans and military spouses in the area are welcome to participate by registering at https://soldierstosidelines.dm.networkforgood.com/forms/2023-soldiers-to-sidelines-basketball-coaching-workshop-at-fort-sill-ok

Media inquiries can be directed to Leigh Alan Klein, 914-384-0911 or at leigh@soldierstosidelines.org

About Soldiers To Sidelines

A registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, founded in 2014, committed to provide more opportunities for our service members, veterans and milspouses by inspiring and motivating them to become the best character-based coaches in their community.

With ten annual sport certifications, Soldiers To Sidelines has proudly trained 1020 coaches and impacted more than 51,000 youth.

Additional information can be found at https://soldierstosidelines.org/