HIP Video Promo presents: Echezona premieres his "TMH" music video on VENTS Magazine

Born to Nigerian parents & raised in Boston, Echezona is the distillation of melting-pot America. His new release "TMH" (too much heat) was produced by JPRiZM.

BOSTON, MA, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VENTS Magazine | NEW MUSIC ALERT | Echezona “TMH” music video premiere

Born to Nigerian parents and raised in blue-collar Boston, genre-transcending artist Echezona is the distillation of melting-pot America. As a kid, he spent time at inner-city Boys & Girls Clubs and bussed to higher income public schools, then back home to Igbo “I love you”s. He grew up with his peers on Kanye and Jay-Z, while sinking down roots with his family listening to Nigerian legends like Fela Kuti and Eddie Quansa. He sang tenor in the church choir and freestyle rapped on the playground. And what resulted from such a diverse upbringing? Informed, intelligent, independent, and all-inclusive afro-infused hip-hop—music that not only makes you move, but makes you think.

In the midst of the pandemic, Echezona remotely recorded his debut Koma Toast single “Galileo” with producer JPRiZM, an indie hit which got picked up by EA Sports for a feature on NBA 2K21. With that amount of momentum there was no slowing Echezona down. Make no mistake: this Son of Africa and Son of America is out to claim his global birthright and, like Galileo, find his place among the stars.

Echezona is out to make a statement with his most recent release, “TMH”. As a siren blares, kicking off the icy trap-driven beat, Eche lets out a series of grunts before diving into a series of boundary declarations against posers putting off TMH—aka “too much heat.” His multifaceted bars will have you immediately hitting replay for a deeper dive, and you’ll be singing along to the iconic hook in which Eche snarls out “How you gonna tell ME about ME?” Roll the windows down, turn up the volume on “TMH”, and let ‘em know!

While the track tells his critics to check their egos at the door, the music video for “TMH”—or “Official Infomercial”, as he calls it—shows us what we get when we buy into Echezona’s world. Scene by scene, we’re introduced to the many faces of Echezona: from the business-savvy public speaker, to the city kid, to the self-reflective conscious artist. Appearing alongside producer JPRiZM and a crew of friends, Eche calls in everyone ready to drop the BS and show up for real talk. With his endearing sense of humor and sizable swagger, it’s prime time to meet this blossoming artist before his inevitable ascension.

More Echezona on HIP Video Promo

More Echezona on his website