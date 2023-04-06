IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Roots and Wings Executive Director to Become Riviera Beach Chief of Police

Roots and Wings

Michael Coleman is a Former Delray Beach Police Captain

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Roots and Wings, a Delray Beach based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, announced today that their Executive Director, Michael Coleman, has been offered and accepted the position as Chief of Police for the town of Riviera Beach. Coleman was selected to replace Nathan Osgood and has amicably resigned his post at Roots and Wings.

“We want to sincerely thank Michael for his time at Roots and Wings,” said Ted Hoskinson, Founder of Roots and Wings, “His leadership of our two key programs, Project UpLift and the Above and Beyond Awards, has done so much for the community, and we wish him nothing but the best in his new endeavor.”

A long-time South Florida resident, Coleman previously served for five years as Director of Neighborhood and Community Services for the City of Delray Beach before joining Roots and Wings.

He also served as Division Commander for the Delray Beach Police Department, where he forged collaborative relationships with Delray Beach business, education, and government leaders to protect and build "community" in the city.

"I am honored to have been selected as the new police chief of Riviera Beach," Coleman said. "I am committed to working closely with the community and the department to ensure the safety and security of all residents."

About Roots and Wings

Roots and Wings is a Delray Beach based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of education in the extended South Florida community by supporting students who most need help in learning to read and providing encouragement for the teachers who are working hard each day to influence and inspire children to learn. Learn more at https://rootsandwingsinc.org.

