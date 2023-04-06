Pain Management Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2028 | Exclusive Research by TMR

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,676 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pain management devices market was valued at USD 4.1 Bn in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.1 Bn by 2028 with CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.
Rise in demand for pain management devices to treat chronic pain is expected to propel the market. Advancements in devices used for transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation and neuromuscular electrical stimulation are poised to offer significant growth opportunities to companies in the pain management devices industry.
Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1143
Pain Management Devices Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 4.1 Bn in 2020
|Estimated Value
|USD 7.1 Bn by 2028
|Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Forecast Period
|2021–2028
|No. of Pages
|102 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Product Type and Application
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Baxter International, Inc., Bio-Medical Research (BMR) Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, DJO Global, Inc., Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Avanos Medical, Inc., Microtransponde
Surge in incidence of traumatic injuries in sports and rapid increase in incidence of musculoskeletal pain are anticipated to bolster market development in the next few years. Rise in adoption of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) to treat a wide range of acute and chronic pain conditions is likely to offer significant revenues to medtech companies in the global pain management devices industry. Advancements in TENS have helped patients get relief from neuropathic pain.
The healthcare industry is focused on expanding pain management clinics and is encouraging expertise in pain medicine. Developed nations, such as the U.S., support stricter qualifications for pain clinic operators. These factors are expected to positively influence the pain management devices market, since such strategies would help improve outcomes for pain care in the country in the near future.
Competition Landscape
The market landscape is highly competitive and characterized by a high degree of rivalry among leading players. Expansion of product portfolio and growth in product innovations are some of the key competitive strategies adopted in the pain management devices market.
Key players operating in the market are Baxter International, MicroTransponder, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, and Stryker Corporation.
Please Share Your Problem/Objectives in Greater Details so That Our Analyst Can Help
Key Findings of Study
Key Drivers
Regional Growth Dynamics
North America accounted for the leading share of the global pain management devices market in 2020. Rapid adoption of technologically-advanced devices in the region to treat various types of chronic pain is anticipated to augment the market size. Rise in cost of chronic pain management and high burden of sports-related injuries are expected to accelerate the market growth in the next few years. The region has witnessed extensive R&D activities to develop novel therapies for chronic pain.
Latin America and Asia Pacific are lucrative markets for pain management devices. Surge in awareness about effectiveness and safety of pain management devices in Latin America is likely to fuel the market. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant revenues from 2023 to 2028. Rise in adoption of pain management devices among patients suffering from chronic pain, such as back pain and chronic wounds, is expected to propel the market in the region. High burden of musculoskeletal pain in China and India is likely to offer new revenue streams for companies in the region in the near future.
Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1143<ype=S
Pain Management Devices Market Segmentation
Product Type
Application
Region
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.
Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com