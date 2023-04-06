At a CAGR of 10.1% Food Fortifying Agents Market Size is Anticipated to Cross $128.0 Billion by 2027: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The food fortifying agents industry is poised for significant expansion in response to the growing emphasis on health and wellness among consumers. With a surge in demand for products that offer added nutritional benefits, there is a unique opportunity for innovation and growth in the market.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The global food fortifying agents market is estimated to be valued at USD 79.3 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 128.0 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Fortification is the process of adding micronutrients into food items to boost the nutritional value. The basic aim of this fortified food is to tackle the nutritional deficiency diseases. The global market is fueled by the growing health awareness among consumers and the increasing incidences of chronic conditions such as blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer.

Globally, the rise in aging populations and growing health concerns have led to a large-scale adoption of food fortifying agents for various applications. The vitamin segment accounted for the largest share of the food fortifying agents market in terms of value, due to the increasing incidence of diseases out of vitamin deficiency such as rickets and osteoporosis.

Food fortifying agents are the substances used to increase the nutritional value in foods by eliminating malnutrition and nutrition deficiencies. Fortified foods can help improve the overall nutritional problem of a region and its population. Consumers prefer high protein, fortified, and minimally processed products. To achieve this, food fortifying agents play a key role in obtaining the desired quality in terms of health benefits, texture, and nutritional value.

Scope of the Food Fortifying Agents Market Report:

Report Metric Details Market size estimation 2022–2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period considered 2022–2027 Units considered Value (USD) Segments covered By Type, Application, Process, and Region

Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World Key Driving Factors Consumer awareness about the health benefits of fortifying agents and increasing focus on preventive healthcare

Increasing demand for fortifying agents in dietary supplements

Increase in application profiling and existing applications finding new markets

Increasing cases of chronic diseases

North America dominated the global Food fortifying agents market due to the developed food processing industry in this region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for food fortifying agents due to an increasing demand owing to the health benefits from different nutrients. US is the largest consumer of food fortifying agents in North America as a result of the increase in awareness about the health benefits of different food fortifying agents. Food fortifying agents have been finding their way into new product applications such as cereal & cereal-based products, dairy & dairy-based products, fats & oils, bulk food items, beverages, infant formula, and dietary supplements.



One of the major drivers for the inclusion of food fortifying agents in the American diets is the awareness of cardiovascular diseases caused due to deficiencies. The WHO states that around 30%-40% of deaths in the US are caused by cardiovascular diseases. It is estimated that more than 50 million people are suffering from these diseases in the US.

The market for food fortifying agents, based on type, is segmented as minerals, vitamins, lipids, carbohydrates, protein & amino acids, prebiotics, probiotics, and other types. The vitamins segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, and it is also anticipated to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The minerals segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.60% during the forecast period. This segment is driven by its vast application in dairy products, health drinks, nutrition bars, breakfast cereals, beverages, bakery products, meat products, mineral supplements, weight loss products, green foods, infant food, and pet food.

