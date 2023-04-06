Marathon Asset Management Adds Senior Investor Relations Professionals

Marathon Asset Management, L.P. ("Marathon"), a leading global credit investment manager, today announced that Jennifer Wildeman and Thorne Gregory Jr. have joined the firm as Managing Directors, dedicated to providing client services and solutions on behalf of Marathon.

Ms. Wildeman has over 16 years of experience serving as a private markets specialist and advisor to institutions. Prior to Marathon Asset Management, Ms. Wildeman was a Managing Director at ACORE Capital responsible for investor relations as well as product and business development. She was previously a Senior Portfolio Advisor at Aksia, a specialist alternative investment research and portfolio advisory firm. In this role, Ms. Wildeman was a lead consultant for private credit investment programs focusing on public pensions, sovereign wealth, endowments, foundations, and healthcare organizations.

Mr. Gregory Jr. has over 30 years of experience in investment banking, corporate finance and institutional client management. He rejoins Marathon Asset Management, where he worked from 2010 to 2017, and has experience from JPMorgan in the Financial Institutions Group and in a broad range of private markets strategies at Fortress Investment Group, Alcentra and Partners Group.

"Jennifer's background and knowledge in private credit is a welcome addition to our team as we continue to expand our capabilities and customized solutions for our institutional clients," said Jason Friedman, Partner and Global Head of Business Development. "We're happy to welcome Thorne back given his depth of experience in the credit markets and strong knowledge of Marathon's platform. Our core focus is to generate alpha for our clients across the credit spectrum, and adding Jennifer and Thorne to our team further demonstrates Marathon's commitment to reinforcing our position as a leading credit manager."

"I am excited to join the Marathon team to continue providing investment offerings and solutions that allow our clients to reach their goals and objectives opportunistically and throughout market cycles," said Ms. Wildeman. "Marathon is one of the rare firms with a track record investing in credit for 25 years. The firm has grown and evolved as has the credit space, and I'm thrilled to work with a global platform that is well positioned with a diverse mix of strategies and a deep bench of talent to support the investments."

"It is a great privilege to have the opportunity to rejoin Marathon to work with an excellent team of leaders and investors to deliver private and liquid credit solutions to investor clients," said Mr. Gregory. "Marathon is a dedicated and focused strategic partner to credit investors globally. I look forward to continuing to collaborate and aligning with investors to deliver investment opportunities managed on our integrated credit platform."

Marathon's client services teams work to provide comprehensive client solutions utilizing the strength and expertise of the firm's 180 professionals across its global credit platform, a franchise that Marathon has built since its founding 25 years ago.

About Marathon

Marathon is a New York-based global investment advisor with over $20 billion of capital under management. The firm was founded in 1998 and is managed by Bruce Richards (Co-Founder & CEO) and Louis Hanover (Co-Founder & CIO) and employs more than 180 professionals. Its corporate headquarters are located in New York City and it has offices in London, Tokyo, Miami, Los Angeles and Luxembourg. Marathon is a Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.marathonfund.com.

