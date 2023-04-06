AGCO and Bosch BASF Smart Farming Announce Joint Development and Commercialization of Smart Spraying Capabilities

AGCO Corporation announced today that together with Bosch BASF Smart Farming it will integrate and commercialize Smart Spraying technology on Fendt Rogator sprayers, and jointly develop additional, new features.

In May 2021, AGCO and Bosch BASF Smart Farming started the first trials of Bosch BASF Smart Farming's innovative Smart Spraying Solution, which will deliver optimal herbicide savings without compromising weed control and will enable targeted spraying during day and night-time conditions. In addition to targeted spraying, the system will deliver integrated digital tools to turn the application data into actionable insights and improve yields and efficiency for farmers. Herbicide savings are delivered through sophisticated sensoring, automated sensitivity thresholds, access to Bosch BASF Smart Farming's pest identification technology, and the use of Fendt Rogator's robust application platform. AGCO will offer the system in the Americas and Europe starting in 2024.

Farmers will also be able to benefit from customized agronomic recommendations and reliable documentation within the same solution. The system will offer an end-to-end user experience through AGCO on-board and off-board controls and Bosch BASF Smart Farming's integrated digital platform from xarvio® Digital Farming Solutions, with insights into the data gathered during the application.

Supported crops currently include corn, soy, cotton, canola, sunflower, and sugarbeet, with capabilities for more crops such as small grains being added over time.

"The progress we have made with Bosch BASF Smart Farming in developing a sustainable solution that maintains productivity while improving profitability and delivering clean fields with maximum savings is an excellent example of AGCO's farmer focus," said Seth Crawford, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Precision Ag & Digital, AGCO. "We look forward to our further collaboration with Bosch BASF Smart Farming as we work together to bring this solution to farmers and custom applicators around the world."

"What makes our system unique is the combination of superior precision, digital tools and the agronomic expertise. With a 24/7 application capability, we create exceptional green-on-green and green-on-brown performance. This type of precision agronomics offering is a breakthrough to support farmers with less impact and higher yields," said Matt Leininger, Managing Director North America, Bosch BASF Smart Farming.

About AGCO

AGCO AGCO is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO's full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

About Bosch BASF Smart Farming

Bosch BASF Smart Farming – a joint venture of Bosch and BASF – was established in 2021 to combine the best of two worlds: with the agronomic know-how from BASF and hardware expertise from Bosch, we create the farming of tomorrow, today. Combining precision technology, digital tools, and agronomic intelligence, we offer smart farming solutions that really work to make agriculture more productive, profitable, and sustainable. More information at: www.smartfarming.ag

