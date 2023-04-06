Herc Holdings Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast Date

Herc Holdings Inc. HRI today announced it will release first quarter 2023 financial results on April 20, 2023, before the market opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. On the call, management will review the Company's results and may discuss or disclose material business, financial, or other information that is not contained in the press release.

A live webcast of the event will be available at https://IR.HercRentals.com, or https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/974242088.

The call is also accessible using the following dial-in numbers:

U.S. participants: +1-888-660-6011

International participants: https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/

Access code: 7812157

Please dial in at least 10 to 15 minutes before the call. A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the Company website, where it will be archived for 12 months.

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 356 locations in North America. With over 57 years of experience, we are a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions®, our industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pumps, trench shoring, and studio and production equipment, and our ProContractor professional grade tools. Our product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 6,600 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Herc Holdings' 2022 total revenues were approximately $2.7 billion. All references to "Herc Holdings" or the "Company" in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated. For more information on Herc Holdings and its products and services, visit: www.HercRentals.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005028/en/