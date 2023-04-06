Evoke Pharma Receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO for GIMOTI-Related Patent

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases with an emphasis on GIMOTI® (metoclopramide) nasal spray, announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Application No. 17/100,664 for GIMOTI covering its nasal formulation design. Once issued on April 18, 2023, the patent entitled "Nasal Formulation of Metoclopramide," will expire in 2030 and will be assigned patent number 11628150. This new patent will add to Evoke's existing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Orange Book-listed patent portfolio.



GIMOTI is the first and only FDA-approved nasal formulation of metoclopramide and is specifically designed to deliver a non-oral dose of metoclopramide and indicated for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. Non-oral delivery is an important treatment option as gastroparesis causes oral medications to be unpredictably absorbed and vulnerable to one of the key symptoms of the disease, vomiting.

"The novelty of GIMOTI is crucial for the work we do every day to ensure better outcomes for gastroparesis patients. We continue to develop and grow the product in the market and are pleased to fortify our patent estate once again," commented Matt D'Onofrio, President & COO of Evoke Pharma. "Aside from the clinical benefit our product provides to patients and healthcare providers, we believe the addition of this new patent signifies the value and contribution of GIMOTI to the field of GI motility," Mr. D'Onofrio continued.

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis.

Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

About Gimoti™ (metoclopramide) nasal spray

GIMOTI is indicated for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis.

Important Safety Information

WARNING: TARDIVE DYSKINESIA

Metoclopramide can cause tardive dyskinesia (TD), a serious movement disorder that is often irreversible. The risk of developing TD increases with duration of treatment and total cumulative dosage.

Discontinue GIMOTI in patients who develop signs or symptoms of TD. In some patients, symptoms may lessen or resolve after metoclopramide is stopped.

Avoid treatment with metoclopramide (all dosage forms and routes of administration) for longer than 12 weeks because of the increased risk of developing TD with longer-term use.



GIMOTI is not recommended for use in:

Pediatric patients due to the risk of developing tardive dyskinesia (TD) and other extrapyramidal symptoms as well as the risk of methemoglobinemia in neonates.

Moderate or severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B or C), moderate or severe renal impairment (creatinine clearance less than 60 mL/minute), and patients concurrently using strong CYP2D6 inhibitors due to the risk of increased drug exposure and adverse reactions.

GIMOTI is contraindicated:

In patients with a history of tardive dyskinesia (TD) or a dystonic reaction to metoclopramide.

When stimulation of gastrointestinal motility might be dangerous (e.g., in the presence of gastrointestinal hemorrhage, mechanical obstruction, or perforation).

In patients with pheochromocytoma or other catecholamine-releasing paragangliomas. Metoclopramide may cause a hypertensive/pheochromocytoma crisis, probably due to release of catecholamines from the tumor.

In patients with epilepsy. Metoclopramide may increase the frequency and severity of seizures.

In patients with hypersensitivity to metoclopramide. Reactions have included laryngeal and glossal angioedema and bronchospasm.



Potential adverse reactions associated with metoclopramide include Tardive dyskinesia (TD), other extrapyramidal effects (EPS), parkinsonism symptoms, motor restlessness, neuroleptic malignant syndrome (NMS), depression, suicidal ideation and suicide, hypertension, fluid retention, hyperprolactinemia, effects on the ability to drive and operate machinery. Most common adverse reactions (≥5%) for GIMOTI are: dysgeusia, headache, and fatigue. These are not all of the possible side effects of GIMOTI. Call your doctor for medical advice about whether you should take GIMOTI and the possible risk factors and side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Safe Harbor Statement

