Bath & Body Works Announces Changes to Leadership Team and Organizational Structure

Thilina Gunasinghe Appointed Chief Digital & Technology Officer; Company Creates New Chief Customer Officer Role with Search Underway
Wendy Arlin to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer; Company Commences Search for Successor
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI today announced changes to its leadership team designed to accelerate growth, enhance the customer experience and expand core capabilities, as well as the planned transition of the company's Chief Financial Officer. The leadership updates are as follows:
"Adding a dedicated Chief Digital & Technology Officer and Chief Customer Officer to our leadership team structure will help refine our focus as we work to expand our customer base, elevate our brand, further strengthen customer loyalty and ultimately drive growth and profitability," Ms. Boswell said. "Thilina is an accomplished technology leader who brings more than two decades of business, data and technology experience, and his skills will be integral to Bath & Body Works as we advance our digital capabilities and unlock the potential of our omnichannel model. In addition, I am pleased Julie will continue to oversee our sales channels, product and innovation, complemented by the new Chief Customer Officer role. I look forward to working with Thilina, Julie and the rest of our leadership team to build and accelerate the company's leadership as a global omnichannel personal care and home fragrance brand."
Ms. Boswell continued, "We are grateful for Wendy's significant contributions to Bath & Body Works, and appreciate her commitment to ensuring a smooth transition. Notably, Wendy was an instrumental member of the team that led the successful spin-off of the Victoria's Secret business and established Bath & Body Works as a standalone public company, in addition to her work building a strong finance team and helping the company navigate the dynamic operating environment. We wish her all the best in her next chapter."
In addition to Mr. Gunasinghe, Ms. Rosen and the new Chief Customer Officer, other leaders who will report directly to Ms. Boswell are: Tom Mazurek, Chief Supply Chain Officer; Bruce Mosier, Executive Vice President, Logistics; Deon Riley, Chief Human Resources Officer; and, Michael Wu, Chief Legal Officer.
About Thilina Gunasinghe
Mr. Gunasinghe has a successful track record of unlocking business growth and delivering quantifiable results through deep engineering, architecture and machine learning solutions. He was previously with McDonald's Corporation for over nine years, most recently serving as Global Vice President, Chief Technology Architect & Data Officer at McDonald's Corporation from March 2019 through November 2022. In this role, he led the architecture, data, analytics and implementation of McDonald's digital technology platform that first enabled global capabilities such as mobile ordering, home delivery and customer loyalty. He also previously served as McDonald's Chief Technology Architect and as Senior Director & Director of Architecture and Data Services.
Prior to McDonald's, Mr. Gunasinghe worked for Virtusa Corporation, a specialized technology consultancy, from 2004 to 2013, serving in various technology roles including Director of Technology. He began his career as a software development lead for John Keells Computer Services.
About Bath & Body Works
Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.
