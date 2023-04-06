Automotive Logistics Market | USD 433.6 Billion And Growth Rate CAGR 6.1% Forecast period 2021 - 2031 AMR

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive logistics market size was valued at $241.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $433.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global automotive logistics market. The growth of the market in Asia-Pacific is majorly attributed to the booming e-commerce industry in emerging economies in the region. High government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, strong economy of Japan, development of infrastructure, and rise in trade facilitation through agreements, such as South Asian Preferential Trade Agreement (SAPTA) are factors that are expected to foster the growth of the automotive logistics industry during the forecast period.

Download Report Sample PDF : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31957

The introduction of containerization has brought about a dramatic shift in the waterway logistics industry. The increasing popularity of containerization and rise in the number of new ports have influenced the growth of the market. In addition, new technological developments, such as machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, have transformed the transportation industry, with drastic change in the waterway transport, which is expected to propel the demand for the automotive logistics market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic affected almost every dimension of economic activity and individuals globally. As a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry were hampered.

For instance, according to a report by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), total container volumes handled at Chinese ports dropped by 10.1% in the initial of 2020. In addition, air freight volumes fell by 19% in March 2020.

In addition, as the business to business (B2B) logistics industry suffered and came to a halt, business to customer (B2C) emerged during the pandemic, owing to the growth of the online retail and e-commerce industry. Attributed to the lockdown and social distancing impact, the demand for online retailing has increased as compared to offline retailing. For instance, in 2019, online shopping rose by 20% and then by 30% during the lockdown. Rise in online sales compelled companies to restructure their warehouse to manage e-commerce logistics.

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31957

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By service, the warehousing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By type, the finished vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By mode of transportation, the sea segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By distribution area, the international segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The domestic segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031

On basis of the distribution area, the domestic segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global automotive logistics market share. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to dominate the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is subject to a rise in domestic services including goods delivery and sending of documents from one place to destination in a country such as cargo transport, document courier, and parcel delivery. However, the international segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to the large-scale distribution of goods and logistics from one country to another country through flight and sea routes.

Purchase Enquiry : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31957

Key players operating in the global automotive logistics market include A.P. Moller-Maersk, CEVA Logistics AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV A/S, FedEx Corporation, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd, Schenker Deutschland AG, and United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Read More Reports :

Automotive Acoustic Insulation Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-acoustic-insulation-market-A12781

Automotive CVT Transmission Market :https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-cvt-transmission-market-A12782

Automotive Bovine Leather Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-bovine-leather-market-A12794

About Us :

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.