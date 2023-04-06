Submit Release
Crye*Leike Gulf Coast Real Estate & Vacation Rentals Continues Brisk and Strategic Growth with New Hires

GULF SHORES, Ala., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crye*Leike announces that Diane Skelton joins the Business Development team for Crye*Leike Gulf Coast Vacation Rental Division.

Diane relocated from Michigan to Tuscaloosa in 1989 and got her Alabama real estate license. In 1993, as the Broker and Sales manager, she grew Southern Homes Real Estate from a small company into a realty executives' franchise with more than 25 realtors. 

In 2010 Diane moved with her family to Gulf Shores and began working in the Vacation Rental Industry. Diane has extensive experience in sales management and business development and growth.

As the Director of Growth and Development for Crye*Leike Gulf Coast Real Estate Division, Jennifer Prince brings extensive experience in training, team building and branding. Her success in the short-term rental market includes selling cabins in the Great Smoky Mountains, being a property manager of 50+ units in Gulf Shores, a short-term rental sales executive role and selling beach properties from Florida to Alabama.

Driven by her passion to make a difference, Prince has been recognized by clients and colleagues for her extraordinary commitment to making things happen and connecting with people. She is dedicated in helping agents achieve success in their real estate careers and is actively involved in the local communities. When you meet her, you automatically know you are valued and supported both personally and professionally.

"We are excited to welcome these two exceptional individuals to our growing team. With their expertise and experience, we are poised to provide the best service on the Gulf Coast," shared David Stidham, President and CEO of Crye*Leike Gulf Coast Real Estate and Vacation Rentals.

About Crye*Leike Gulf Coast

Crye*Leike Gulf Coast Real Estate & Vacation Rentals is proud to bring the best real estate service possible on the beautiful beaches of the Alabama Gulf Coast. Whether the dream is to purchase a beach home, a quiet hideaway on one of our beautiful bays, or a top income-producing investment property, Crye*Leike is here to help buyers reach their real estate goals. For more information, please visit www.clgulfcoast.com.

For information contact: April Boone, 251-233-0069

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryeleike-gulf-coast-real-estate--vacation-rentals-continues-brisk-and-strategic-growth-with-new-hires-301790916.html

SOURCE Crye*Leike Vacation Rentals and Real Estate

