Direct Mail Marketing Company DK Solutions Expands Environmental Conservation Initiative

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 2,500 trees will be planted in Shoshone National Forest thanks to the contributions of DK Solutions, a direct mail marketing company specializing in reducing waste and improving response rates for its clients.

In partnership with One Tree Planted, this New Jersey company, which last year made the Inc 5000 fastest growing companies in America list, will kick off this year's Annual Tree Planting Program with its donation to the Budworm Response Reforestation Project for 2023.

Located in Wyoming near Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park, this project will be replanting several different species of native trees to help overall wildlife health and local communities. Shoshone, which was America's first National forest, over 2.4 million acres of land hosts some of the country's most beautiful landscapes and diversified wildlife.

Co-Founder and COO Liran Kapoano said, "Whenever we get involved with conservation it's nice to be connected to places we've been. Like the forest we chose last year, I've been to Shoshone and found it to be one of the most beautiful places in the country."

For the second year in a row, the DK Solutions Annual Tree Planting Program will help reforestation efforts in one of the country's beautiful untamed forests to help local conservation objectives and reduce the company's overall carbon footprint.

Co-Founder and CEO Joel Dickstein said, "Here at DK Solutions, using paper in our everyday direct mail campaigns, we wanted to give back to the environment."

He continued, "So our partnership with One Tree Planted was the perfect fit. In planting three trees for every one we use; we are proud to be part of such a great cause."

As has now become an annual tradition, at the end of 2022, DK Solutions calculated the number of trees their direct mail campaigns used throughout the year. The company then triples this calculation to not only replace the number of trees they helped cut down but to actually act as a net positive the environment to preserve the beauty of the country's national forests. By doing this, the company will end up effectively replacing all of the trees they used, and then adding twice as many new ones.

Last year, DK Solutions contributed to the Flathead National Forest project located in rural Montana. Their efforts resulted in over 3,000 trees replanted within the national park, including ponderosa pine, western larch, and western white pine tree species.

"Obviously our primary goal as a company is to provide excellent service for our clients," said Kapoano, "but it's also nice knowing that we are having a positive impact on the planet at the same time."

