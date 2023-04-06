NYC area Microsoft 365 expert shares tips for a successful Microsoft 365 migration, including file restructuring, multiple phases, and an end user focus—in a new article from Messaging Architects

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft 365 expert, shares tips for a successful Microsoft 365 migration in a new article. The informative article first recommends moving to a reliance on metadata and data classification rather than a complex hierarchy of file folders.

The author then encourages readers to plan for post-migration information governance and security. He briefly reviews migration options including pilot migration groups and a phased migration. He concludes by urging a focus on end-user communication and insuring that users get the training they need for a smooth transition to the new system to avoid lost productivity.

"A poorly planned migration can result in major work disruptions and even data loss," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "But a successful Microsoft 365 migration presents the perfect time to jump start information governance."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Increase Ongoing Productivity with a Successful Microsoft 365 Migration."

Restructure for Optimal Productivity

"Before commencing a migration, take time to assess your current environment and take stock of business goals. Finding the answers to key questions will highlight opportunities to improve processes and filing structure moving forward. For instance, has the current filing structure become more layered than necessary? Can users quickly find the files they need?"

Plan for Post-Migration Information Governance and Security

"Avoid carrying data sprawl and insufficient security and regulatory compliance controls into the new system. Spending the time to review and update information governance policies prior to migration will make things easier down the road. Because users already expect change, the organization can start fresh in the new environment."

Consider a Phased Migration

"Organizations have several options for migrating to a new Microsoft 365 system. Conducting a migration in multiple phases may bring important benefits. In the first place, migrating a pilot group first allows the migration team to test the migration process and iron out any issues. In fact, a successful migration may require multiple pilots."

Focus on the End User

"Throughout the migration process, keep the end users in mind, because they play a significant role in the success of the migration. Communicate early and often. Make sure users know the timeline and changes to expect. They should also know how to report any issues they encounter in the new system."

Choose the Right Microsoft 365 Migration Partner

Migrating to Microsoft 365 involves significant complexity. To minimize the potential for costly issues while maximizing the strategic opportunities, leverage the tools and experience available from a Microsoft partner. The Microsoft 365 migration consultants at Messaging Architects offer powerful tools and expertise to take the pain out of complex migrations.

Have you read?

How MSPs Protect Your Microsoft 365 Environment from Cyber Threats

Enhance Success with a Data-Driven Business Strategy

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced cyber security, retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Kent Sorensen, Messaging Architects, 4803345403, kents@mstar.net

SOURCE Messaging Architects