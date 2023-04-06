Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,671 in the last 365 days.

ASA Releases Op-Ed Discussing FHFA's Allowing Fannie Mae to Expand its Appraisal Waiver Program

HERNDON, Va., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA has released an op-ed criticizing FHFA's decisions to allow Fannie Mae to expand its appraisal waiver program.

Authored by John D. Russell, JD, Strategic Partnership Officer for ASA, the piece addresses Fannie's search for a more automated future and its potential impact on housing finance, especially the absence of consumer protection in the homebuying process. The op-ed moves on to discuss issues related to bias and discrimination, as well as the overarching need for a human role in homebuying. In closing, Russell advises appraisers on finding new clients and upgrading one's credential.

View the complete ASA Op-Ed response at https://bit.ly/3KA1jDm.

For interview requests with John D. Russell, please contact ASA at (703) 733-2103 or 356766@email4pr.com.

ABOUT ASA

ASA is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Press Contact: Todd Paradis
356766@email4pr.com
(703) 733-2124

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asa-releases-op-ed-discussing-fhfas-allowing-fannie-mae-to-expand-its-appraisal-waiver-program-301790923.html

SOURCE ASA

You just read:

ASA Releases Op-Ed Discussing FHFA's Allowing Fannie Mae to Expand its Appraisal Waiver Program

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more