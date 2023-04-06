Innovators from Around the World to Convene at the 36th Annual Edison Awards

Three-day event will celebrate and honor innovation with expert discussions, innovators showcase and an educational experience for the Fort Myers community

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Awards, an organization dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovation, will bring together innovators from around the world to its 36th annual awards event taking place in Fort Myers, FL, April 19 - 21, 2023.

"The prestigious Edison Awards not only recognizes world-changing innovations, but also the brilliant minds behind them," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of The Edison Awards. "We are looking forward to celebrating innovation and providing attendees with unforgettable experiences and having them walk away feeling inspired."

The three-day event begins with an opening reception at The Edison and Ford Winter Estates where fellow attendees will meet and cultivate new connections. The following day, Meet the Innovators Forum takes place with executives and experts covering a variety of future-focused topics including discussions on sustainability, economic development, infrastructure innovation and other critical subjects. Between sessions, attendees will visit the Innovators' Showcase to get a first-hand look at some of the finalists' products and services.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at the Edison Awards Gala on the evening of April 20. In addition to recognizing the winners, Pat Gelsinger the CEO of Intel and Sir Jonathan Ive co-founder of LoveForm and the mastermind behind Apple's most iconic products, will be in attendance to receive the 2023 Edison Achievement Award. This years' Lewis Latimer Fellowship recipients will also be presented at the event.

The event wraps up with a Community Day on April 21 that is designed to engage students and the community in future-forward thinking. The day consists of educational opportunities around leadership and overcoming obstacles, a Hertz electric vehicle car show, an introduction to the Young Edison Challenge student winners and a "Shark Tank" pitch panel featuring 2023 Edison Award finalists.

"We are thrilled to host the Edison Awards and help bring together some of the world's most inspirational thinkers, innovators and inventors," said Kevin Anderson, Mayor of Fort Myers. "Our students in this community will benefit tremendously as they will get the opportunity to experience these award-winning inventions in the hopes that it will inspire them to dream big."

The Edison Awards are grateful for its 2023 sponsors including Black & Veatch, Babcock Ranch, Florida Power & Light, City of Fort Myers, CRA, Horizon Foundation, Enterprise Florida, Team Florida, Cargill, U.S. Sugar, and Lee Health. For more information on the Edison Awards, please visit http://www.edisonawards.com. Applications for the 2024 awards will open Summer 2023.

About The Edison Awards:

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2021, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

