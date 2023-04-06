Nelson Intelligence Solutions, LLC Receives GIS for Good at Esri Partner Conference for Exceptional Achievement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelson Intelligence Solutions, LLC received the GIS for Good at the 2023 Esri Partner Conference (EPC) held in Palm Springs, California March 4–6, 2023. This award was presented to Nelson Intelligence Solutions LLC for the Compelling use of Esri technology to make an impact on current issues around the world at the 2023 Esri Partner Conference .

Nelson Intelligence Solutions, LLC (NiS) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, Defense Information Intelligence firm that offers geospatial services and solutions. NiS leverages our expertise and tailored solutions using Esri ArcGIS technology to meet modern-day challenges in support of the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, state, and US local governments.

NiS has proudly met the needs of the military services and command, which include: Marine Corps Intelligence Activity (MCIA), Marine Corps Intelligence Schools (MCIS), National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA), International Medical Corps, and the Veterans Administration (VA).

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 2800 partners around the world. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri's ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information system (GIS) technology. NiS was one of 27 Esri partners that received an achievement award at the conference.

"NiS is also proud to partner with Esri and thank them for their leadership in navigating the geospatial industry. This reward truly reflects on the hard work and dedication of the employees of NiS, without their vision and drive none of this would be possible. For that I say, Thank You!!" said Eric W. Nelson, President and CEO of NiS.

About Nelson Intelligence Solutions, LLC

Established in 2016, Nelson Intelligence Solutions, LLC is driven to be The Pinnacle of Intelligence Services. As a Service-disabled, Veteran-owned business, NiS's mission is to provide products and/or services that exceed the customer's needs and expectations by working closely with the customer to identify, define and accurately articulate requirements. NiS plans, collects, processes, analyzes, and disseminates actionable intelligence. Reinforcing the NiS mission, its vision is to be the premier small business provider of actionable intelligence services to the federal government and all local municipalities using highly qualified talent and the latest supporting technologies. NiS's mission and vision is operationalized through the application of its company values: Integrity, Initiative, Innovation, and Intellect. Since its inception, as a proud Esri partner, NiS has provided solutions through collaboration and subject matter expertise in the fields of geospatial production, information systems management, and curriculum development in support of military services and state/local entities.

