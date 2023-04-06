KCADV, Kentucky's State Domestic Violence Coalition, reveal new Name and Branding during its Zero Hour Press Conference

Kentuckians are invited to join KCADV in celebrating their new brand identity and recommitment to ending domestic violence in the Commonwealth.

The statewide coalition begins its ongoing rebrand rollout, featuring a new name, branding, and organizational trajectory.

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 18th, the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence reintroduces itself to the public, with a new brand identity, positioning, and commitment to the Commonwealth—honoring its legacy while reinventing itself for today’s modern world. Guided by its mission to create communities where all Kentuckians can live and thrive in safety and peace, KCADV is reimagining every detail of its antiviolence organization.

KCADV invites its key partners, decision-makers, and allies to attend their in-person Zero-Hour Press Conference at their headquarters located at 111 Darby Shire Circle in Frankfort, KY. The public and other community members are welcome to attend the Zero Hour Press Conference via Facebook Live at 11 AM ET. There, KCADV will be debuting its new brand identity, positioning, and commitment to our Commonwealth as the statewide voice against domestic violence, reimagined.

KCADV is proud to host Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, First Lady Britainy Beshear, and other guest speakers during the event, to share their vision for a Kentucky free of violence and to join in the celebration of KCADV’s new brand identity.

Other speakers include KCADV’s CEO Angela Yannelli, KCADV’s Board President Andrea Robinson, and other executive directors of KCADV’s 15-member programs.

KCADV’s CEO, Angela Yannelli, shares her excitement about the rebrand: “Our new name, new mission statement, and expanded focus seeks to inspire and energize more Kentuckians to join our coalition in seeking ways to prevent domestic violence in our homes and communities. We are evolving so that we can change the landscape of violence in Kentucky. But we cannot do it alone. We need to act together if we are to cut the violence in our state to zero.”

Zero hour for ending domestic violence in Kentucky starts April 18th, and KCADV invites Kentuckians to join them in the pursuit of creating a safer Kentucky for all.

To learn more about KCADV’s rebranding efforts, read their recent blog post by visiting www.kcadv.nationbuilder.com/kcadv_rebranding or join the conversation using #ZeroHourEndDV on Facebook, Twitter @KCADVtweets, and Instagram @KCADVpix.