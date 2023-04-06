Revolutionizing Building Energy Efficiency : A Comprehensive Analysis of the Building Energy Management System Market

Emergen Research Logo

Building Energy Management System Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.8%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in building energy management systems

Rising need to minimize energy costs, increase energy efficiency, and growing concerns regarding climate change are some key factors driving global building energy management system market growth.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global building energy management system market is expected to reach a market size of USD 16.92 Billion at a steady CAGR of 11.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government incentives and policies such as tax benefits related to energy efficiency and associated solutions and services. Policies of government bodies regarding minimization of energy consumption such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) in India is expected to have favorable impact on growth of the building energy management systems market in the country. Similar policies and regulations in other countries is also expected to continue to support overall market growth. The rising need for real-time monitoring and integrated control of buildings and equipment to optimize energy usage is also contributing to growing demand for building energy management systems. Building energy management systems monitor data obtained from various sensors within a building and help to minimize overall energy consumption.

The market for building energy management systems (BEMS) is expanding quickly as a result of the rising demand for energy-efficient buildings in both commercial and residential settings. BEMS is a computer-based system that tracks and manages a building's energy use, which helps to save money, promote sustainability, and use less energy. By component, offering, end-use, and region, the market is divided. The market is divided into hardware, software, and services based on component. Due to the rising demand for maintenance and support services, the services category is anticipated to have the greatest market share. The market is divided into items and services through offering. Government, residential, and commercial buildings make up the market's end-use segments.

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2020, Honeywell International Inc. and Vertiv entered into a partnership in order to introduce integrated solutions to optimize data center resiliency, ensure sustainability, and improve operational performance. The companies are expected to leverage building data to minimize energy costs and use, optimize operations, and improve data center sustainability and performance.

Software segment accounted for largest market share of 2019. Increasing investment by major market players such as Schneider Electric, IBM Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc. for the incorporation of data analytics software in their existing building energy management systems is expected to support growth of the software platforms in the market.

Wireless building energy management systems segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Lower cost, greater flexibility, and higher reliability of wireless building energy management systems over hard-wired systems are key factors driving adoption of these systems.

Commercial segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the building energy management system market in 2019. Increasing adoption of building energy management systems in the healthcare sector, corporate sector, hospitality sector, and large shopping complexes is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the commercial sector segment.

With our new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Emergen Research study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Building Energy Management System Market, 2022 to 2028, market-leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

ABB, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell international Inc., IBM, Johnson Controls and Schneider Electric

Global Building Energy Management System Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Components and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Hardware

Services

Communication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Wired

Wireless

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Commercial

Residential

Government

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all included in the analysis of the EMS market. Due to the growing use of energy management systems in the commercial and industrial sectors, North America is predicted to hold the greatest market share. The greatest CAGR is anticipated to occur in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period as a result of the growing demand for energy-efficient systems in nations like China and India.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

