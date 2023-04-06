Subscriber Data Management Market is Expected to Reach $25.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

The growing digitalization and rising adoption of cloud-based services across the world, the increase in the adoption of subscriber data management solutions to enhance operation & productivity, the growing number of mobile devices and NFV and IP system deployments along with the increasing demand for advanced network technologies, such as LTE and VoLTE drive the growth of the global subscriber data management market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global subscriber data management market generated $4.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $25.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/45009

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $4.9 Billion Market Size in 2031 $25.5 Billion CAGR 18.4% No. of Pages in Report 505 Segments Covered Solution, Network Type, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Application Type, and Region Drivers The growing digitalization and rising adoption of cloud-based services across the world The increase in the adoption of subscriber data management solutions to enhance operation & productivity The growing number of mobile devices and NFV and IP system deployments along with the increasing demand for advanced network technologies, such as LTE and VoLTE Opportunities Investment in 5G networks by communications service providers Restraints Security & privacy concerns related to data

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the subscriber data management market.

It introduced considerable challenges for companies that execute key processes, report accurately with data spread over multiple locations, and operate complex systems. Hence, a greater number of companies invested in SDM solutions. SDM solutions provide huge scalability and continual enhancement of functionalities, which are essential in accomplishing digital transformation.

Businesses invested more money on SDM solutions due to the growing trend of personalized business operation as a way to enhance the customer experience. Moreover, SDM solutions offered firms with several benefits, such as controlling budget and enhancing financial revenue management.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global subscriber data management market based on solution, network type, deployment model, enterprise size, application type, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Procure Complete Report (505 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/subscriber-data-management-market/purchase-options

Based on solution, the subscriber data repository segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global subscriber data management market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The subscriber location and device information management segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the subscriber policy management and the subscriber identity management segments.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for two-thirds of the global subscriber data management market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The small and medium enterprises segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period.

In terms of application type, the mobile segment captured the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of the global subscriber data management market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the voice over internet protocol (VoIP) segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 22.9% through 2031. The report also studies the others segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global subscriber data management market. However, the market in Europe is likely to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other region analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific.

Leading players of the global subscriber data management market analyzed in the research include Amdocs Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Oracle Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Optiva, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Computaris International, Cisco System, Inc., ZTE Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/45009

The report analyzes these key players of the global subscriber data management market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/