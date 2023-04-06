Vestibular Testing Systems Market Size is Predicted to Expand at a CAGR of 5.8% to Reach US$ 201.1 Million By 2032 | Report Fact.MR

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,667 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Rockville, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of vestibular testing systems positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.
Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per the latest analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global vestibular testing systems market stands at US$ 114.6 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2032.
Vertigo and balance problems are becoming more common in patients globally; it is also anticipated that this trend shall certainly continue in the future. Several Western countries in North America and Europe are reporting balance issues and vertigo as major concerns. Despite of the fact that the patient population is growing and the number of procedures for evaluating vestibular systems is expanding, patients suffering from vertigo typically receive inadequate or inappropriate care.
Escalated demand for both general vestibular testing and clinical vestibular testing (VNG) across several geographical borders is significantly influenced by the rise in instances of vestibular diseases in children. Moreover, the diagnostic and testing outlay on vestibular systems is moderately high when compared with other testing or physical therapy services. Additionally, inadequate expertise of professionals in understanding test results and expensive vestibular evoked myogenic potential (VEMP) & computerised dynamic post urography (CDP) treatments can restrain market growth.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
“Accretion in population’s need for innovation and cost-efficient medicinal technologies will secure exponential growth for the vestibular testing systems market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent vestibular testing system manufacturers are Natus Medical Incorporated, BioMed Jena GmbH, Micromedical Technologies, Neuro Kinetics, Inc, Balanceback (Vestibular Research & Development, LLC.), Instrumentation Difra SA, Interacoustics A/S, Synapsys (an Inventis company), Bertec Corporation, and Framiral. Primary growth tactics being pursued by industry players include research and development initiatives, partnerships, and new product developments. Key stakeholders are concentrating on these methods to broaden their geographic reach and improve their current product offerings.
Market Development
The market for vestibular testing systems is partially consolidated as it is dominated by leading as well as emerging manufacturers, including Natus Medical Incorporated, balanceback (Vestibular Research & Development, LLC.), BioMed Jena GmbH, Instrumentation Difra SA, Interacoustics A/S, Synapsys (an Inventis company), Bertec Corporation, and Framiral. Product manufacturers are competing to gain business supremacy in the medical devices market.
Leaders in the medical devices industry are seeking to enter the market with innovative and new solutions. Major corporations are also using inorganic expansion strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to broaden their worldwide reach and strengthen their distribution networks in underserved regions.
Segmentation of Vestibular Testing Systems Industry Research
