Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market to Hit US$ 1,389.90 Million By 2031, Due to the Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine, says Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports study, the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is estimated to hit US$ 1,398.90 million by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 16.10%. The study examines the important strategies, drivers and prospects, competitive circumstances, shifting market dynamics, market size, data and forecasts, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing cancer prevalence will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing demand for personalized medicine will drive demand for spatial genomics & transcriptomics.

North America dominates the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market.

Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/spatial-genomics-transcriptomics-market/8507

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 365 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 1,398.9 million Growth Rate CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Technique, Product, End-user, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

An increase in cancer prevalence will drive the revenue growth of spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. Furthermore, the growing demand for spatial genomics and transcriptomics techniques in personalized medicine are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, increased R&D efforts, as well as strategic partnerships and collaboration among market competitors are expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market from four perspectives: Technique, Product, End-user, and Region.

Technique Segmentation: Based on the technique, the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is segmented into spatial transcriptomics and spatial genomics. The spatial transcriptomics segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because there is a growing demand for more accurate and thorough gene expression data analysis.

Product Segmentation: Based on the product, the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and software. The consumables segment dominates the market because it offers the tools and materials required to analyse spatially resolved gene expression data. These tools and materials are used in sample processing, amplification, and analysis of spatially resolved gene expression data.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is segmented into academic customers, translational research, diagnostic customers, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The academic customers segment dominates the market because spatial genomic analyses are frequently used in academic research facilities because they fully examine diverse diseases.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market with the largest revenue share of the market. Strategic investments in disease pathology research, a focus on transcriptomics research and development, the introduction of new products, and the region's abundance of pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/spatial-genomics-transcriptomics-market/8507

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market are:

10x Genomics

Natera Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Dovetail Genomics

Bio-Techne

PerkinElmer Inc. (Horizon Discovery Group Plc.)

Seven Bridges Genomics

NanoString Technologies Inc.

Lunaphore Technologies SA

Standard BioTools

The market for spatial genomics & transcriptomics is moderately competitive, with several multinational companies. To enhance their market position, major competitors engage in technological advancements, R&D, and mergers and acquisitions.

Recent developments:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc announced a collaboration with 10x Genomics in October 2022 to provide a streamlined technique for sequencing full-length transcripts in single reads on Oxford Nanopore devices. Users will be able to cover traits such as fusion genes or transcripts with repeating sections, resulting in significant, cost-effective single-cell and spatial sequencing data. The collaboration involves Oxford Nanopore's PromethION devices, 10x Genomics Compatible Partner Program consumables, and sample processing on 10x Genomics devices. (CPP). Oxford Nanopore also announced the launch of a novel open-source end-to-end nanopore-only single-cell technique. Both organizations expect this to result in a more effective customer experience and demonstrate the compelling worth of nanopore-based sequencing in conjunction with 10x Genomics processes.





Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8507

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse Latest Healthcare Related Reports:

Chemotherapy Devices Market by Product Type (Catheters, Cannulas, Infusion Pumps), End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings)-Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Cell Culture Reagents Market by Product (Supplements, Cryoprotective Reagents) Application (Bioproduction, Diagnostics, Cancer Research), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2023

Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market by Type (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy), Indication (Oncology Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Alveolar Soft Part Sarcoma Market by Type (Monotherapy, Combination Therapy), Therapy (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy), End User (Hospitals, Cancer Speciality Centers) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

UV Infection Control Devices Market by Type (Mobile, Stationary), End User (Hospital, Specialty Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/