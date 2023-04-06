Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market to Hit US$ 1,389.90 Million By 2031, Due to the Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine, says Growth Plus Reports

There were 1,604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,601 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports study, the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is estimated to hit US$ 1,398.90 million by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 16.10%. The study examines the important strategies, drivers and prospects, competitive circumstances, shifting market dynamics, market size, data and forecasts, and important investment regions.
Key Takeaways:
Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2022
|US$ 365 million
|Revenue forecast in 2031
|US$ 1,398.9 million
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2031
|Base year for estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments covered
|Technique, Product, End-user, and Region.
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Market Drivers
An increase in cancer prevalence will drive the revenue growth of spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. Furthermore, the growing demand for spatial genomics and transcriptomics techniques in personalized medicine are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, increased R&D efforts, as well as strategic partnerships and collaboration among market competitors are expected to support the market's revenue growth.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market from four perspectives: Technique, Product, End-user, and Region.
Technique Segmentation: Based on the technique, the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is segmented into spatial transcriptomics and spatial genomics. The spatial transcriptomics segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because there is a growing demand for more accurate and thorough gene expression data analysis.
Product Segmentation: Based on the product, the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and software. The consumables segment dominates the market because it offers the tools and materials required to analyse spatially resolved gene expression data. These tools and materials are used in sample processing, amplification, and analysis of spatially resolved gene expression data.
End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is segmented into academic customers, translational research, diagnostic customers, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The academic customers segment dominates the market because spatial genomic analyses are frequently used in academic research facilities because they fully examine diverse diseases.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
North America dominates the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market with the largest revenue share of the market. Strategic investments in disease pathology research, a focus on transcriptomics research and development, the introduction of new products, and the region's abundance of pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.
Competitive Landscape
The key players in the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market are:
The market for spatial genomics & transcriptomics is moderately competitive, with several multinational companies. To enhance their market position, major competitors engage in technological advancements, R&D, and mergers and acquisitions.
Recent developments:
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
