DMi Partners Wins Two 2023 Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards for Email Campaign Expertise

Leading Digital Marketing Agency Recognized For its Email Marketing Campaign with Sargento

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners , the leading full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, today announces it has won two (2) 2023 Internet Advertising Competition Awards from the Web Marketing Association . Since its founding in 1999, the IAC Awards recognizes honor excellence in online advertising.



DMi’s campaign entry ‘Straight from the Block: How Sargento’s and DMi Partners Turned Affinity into Effectively Customized Engagement’ was selected for both the Best Consumer Goods Email Message Campaign and Best Food Industry Email Message Campaign categories.

Through DMi’s segmentation efforts and content strategy, Sargento was able to not only introduce over 100,000 new subscribers to the joy of 100% real, natural cheese, but also continue to build on and develop its brand loyalty each month in perpetuity. Key metrics from the campaign include:

114,000 unique opens;

80,000 new engaged subscribers added to the database;

2.2x industry average open rate;

1.5x industry average click rate.

The WMA was founded in Boston in 1997 to help set a high standard for Internet marketing and corporate web development. The IAC Awards were initiated in 1999 to recognize outstanding companies and individuals in their respective industries. Judging is based on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, use of the medium and memorability. Judges are carefully selected for their professional experience and an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in advertising design and technology, as well as the objectivity to score entries according to a predefined set of criteria.

“We are beyond ecstatic to be honored by WMA with not just one, but two 2023 Internet Advertising Competition Awards,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners. “At DMi Partners, we constantly work to develop and execute campaigns that help brands reach their goals in the most effective way possible.”

DMi of late has been recognized for other industry awards. Within the past few weeks, DMi has been named to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s list of 2023 Top Workplaces , as well as by Gallup to its 2023 Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) list, which recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures across the world.

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today’s leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, Vineyard Vines, Anthropologie, and SKIMS. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management leads a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding and interactive, social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has more than 100 clients and 85 team members across the country, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution and results. Learn more by visiting www.dmipartners.com and LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at info@dmipartners.com .