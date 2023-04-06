Iowa Transportation Commission to meet April 11

Posted on: April 06, 2023

AMES, Iowa – April 6, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Tuesday, April 11 at the Hotel Grinnell, 925 Park Street, Grinnell.

Business meeting agenda Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Time Title Presenter 8 a.m. *Approve Minutes of the

March 14, 2023, Commission Meeting Cindy Dorhout,

Commission assistant,

515-239-1067 Commission Comments DOT Staff Comments *Administrative Rules -761 IAC 640 – Financial Responsibility Melissa Gillett, director,

Motor Vehicle Division,

515-237-3121 *Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) Policies Deb Arp, team leader,

Systems Planning Bureau

515-239-1681 *Statewide Line Items (2024-2028 Highway Program) Stuart Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 *Program Objectives (2024-2028 Highway Program) Stuart Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661 8:10 a.m. Adjourn *Action items

Public input meeting agenda Tuesday, April 11, 2023

*Input meeting will begin shortly after the conclusion of the Commission business meeting.

Time Title Presenter *8:15 a.m. Opening remarks Richard Arnold, Commission chair 8:20 a.m. City of Grinnell Mayor Dan Agnew 8:30 a.m. Highway 30 Coalition Adam Schweers 8:45 a.m. Legislator Introductions/Comments 9:00 a.m. Mahaska County Area Beth Danowsky 9:15 a.m. Des Moines MPO Dylan Mullenix 9:30 a.m. Unscheduled Delegations

Monday, April 10, 2023



Transportation tour

The Commission and Iowa Department of Transportation staff will tour transportation projects in central Iowa on Monday, April 10, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Hotel Grinnell, 925 Park Street, Grinnell. The tour will end around 2:30 p.m. at the Hotel Grinnell. Transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken on the tour.

Monday, April 10, 2023

Informal workshop session

The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT, Monday, April 10, in person and via conference call beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the at the Hotel Grinnell, 925 Park Street, Grinnell, following the tour. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.

Commission input

Director’s welcome

Trip to Washington, D.C.

Administrative Rules – 761 IAC 640, Financial Responsibility

Transportation Trends Update

2023 Highway Program Balance Report

RISE Policy – Cost per job annual review

Five-Year Program Discussion

Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Nikita Rainey, Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-239-1304 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.