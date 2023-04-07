What We Breathe Matters : Air Allergen & Mold Highlights 320 Case Studies Linking Health Issues to Indoor Air Quality
Air Allergen, has released findings from over 320 case studies linking poor indoor air quality caused by allergens, mold, and various health issues.
If a person poisoned my food, air, and water they would go to jail. So why can't we stop the companies that poison the world's food, air and water?”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Allergen, a leading indoor air quality testing company, has recently released findings from over 320 studies highlighting the importance of indoor air quality testing and the potential dangers of air allergens and mold in homes and workplaces.
— Lance Gibbs
According to these studies, indoor air quality can be up to ten times more polluted than outdoor air due to a variety of factors including ventilation, chemicals from building materials, and the presence of allergens such as dust mites, pet dander, and mold.
Air Allergen's testing services help individuals identify and mitigate these potential hazards, providing accurate and reliable results to help improve air quality in their homes and workplaces.
Poor indoor air quality can have a significant impact on our health, and exposure to air allergens and mold is one of the primary culprits. Studies have linked these indoor air pollutants to a wide range of health issues, including respiratory problems, allergies, and even more severe health conditions.
For instance, a study conducted by the World Health Organization found that exposure to mold and dampness in indoor environments is associated with an increased risk of respiratory symptoms, asthma, and other allergic reactions. The study also found that indoor air quality is linked to an increased risk of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer.
Other studies have linked exposure to indoor allergens, such as dust mites, pet dander, and cockroach droppings, to an increased risk of developing asthma and other respiratory problems. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, asthma affects more than 20 million Americans, and exposure to indoor allergens is one of the leading triggers of asthma attacks.
To address these issues, it is essential to take steps to improve indoor air quality. This may include actions such as regular cleaning, proper ventilation, and the use of air filters and dehumidifiers. In addition, it is important to identify and address the underlying sources of indoor air pollution, such as leaks, moisture, and other environmental factors.
"Indoor air quality is a critical component of overall health and wellbeing," says Richard Johnson, CEO of Air Allergen. "Our testing services give individuals the information they need to make informed decisions about their indoor environment, and help them create a healthier, safer space for themselves and their families."
Air Allergen testing services include allergen testing, mold testing, asbestos testing, VOC, and bacteria culture analysis. Their team of experienced professionals uses state-of-the-art equipment and industry-standard protocols to provide accurate and reliable results, helping individuals identify and address potential health hazards in their indoor environment.
.
By taking these steps, we can help ensure that the air we breathe inside our homes and workplaces is clean, healthy, and safe.
Lance Gibbs
Air Allergen & Mold testing
+1 770-938-4861
Airallergen@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Air Allergen & Mold testing