Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,678 in the last 365 days.

Residential property price index for December 2022 - February 2023

MACAU, April 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for December 2022 - February 2023 increased by 0.2% over the previous period (November 2022 - January 2023) to 245.7. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (244.1) and Taipa & Coloane (252.1) rose by 0.1% and 0.7% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (263.8) went up by 0.4% from the previous period, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (254.0) and Taipa & Coloane (303.0) rising by 0.3% and 0.7% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the index for residential units of buildings over 20 years old climbed by 2.2%, whereas the indices for those of 5 years old or less and for those between 6 and 10 years old decreased by 0.9% and 0.3% respectively. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (286.5) dropped by 0.2%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres and for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres went up by 1.1% and 0.8% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres decreased by 0.5%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less dropped by 2.7%, whereas the index for those with more than seven storeys rose by 0.8%.

In comparison with December 2021 - February 2022, the overall residential property price index fell by 6.7%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 7.3% and 4.4% respectively.

You just read:

Residential property price index for December 2022 - February 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more