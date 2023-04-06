MACAU, April 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for December 2022 - February 2023 increased by 0.2% over the previous period (November 2022 - January 2023) to 245.7. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (244.1) and Taipa & Coloane (252.1) rose by 0.1% and 0.7% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (263.8) went up by 0.4% from the previous period, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (254.0) and Taipa & Coloane (303.0) rising by 0.3% and 0.7% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the index for residential units of buildings over 20 years old climbed by 2.2%, whereas the indices for those of 5 years old or less and for those between 6 and 10 years old decreased by 0.9% and 0.3% respectively. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (286.5) dropped by 0.2%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres and for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres went up by 1.1% and 0.8% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres decreased by 0.5%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less dropped by 2.7%, whereas the index for those with more than seven storeys rose by 0.8%.

In comparison with December 2021 - February 2022, the overall residential property price index fell by 6.7%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 7.3% and 4.4% respectively.