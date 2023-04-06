UAE PVC Pipes Market to Hit US$ 337.7 Million Value by 2028

UAE PVC Pipes Market Report

The UAE PVC pipes market is primarily driven by the increasing construction activities in the region

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "UAE PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", the UAE PVC pipes market size reached US$ 259.3 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 337.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Market Outlook:

PVC pipes are manufactured by extruding a blend of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and various stabilizing ingredients and plasticizers. They are a versatile and reliable solution for various plumbing and construction applications due to their durability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. When compared with traditional metal pipes, PVC pipes are lightweight and easy to install and offer various advantages, including high resistance to temperature, corrosion, and chemical damage, recyclability, and longer lifespan. Currently, rigid and flexible PVC pipes are some of the common product types.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-pvc-pipes-market/requestsample

Market Growth Drivers and Trends:

The rapidly expanding construction industry and the rising demand for energy-efficient buildings are some of the primary factors influencing the PVC pipes market growth in the UAE. The regional governments are also launching several initiatives to improve infrastructure and boost the construction industry, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, burgeoning consumer per capita income and growing population are acting as other significant factors contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the surging product application in water and waste-water treatment plants and rapid industrialization are accelerating the market growth. Other factors, such as the rising product demand in the oil and gas industry, the increasing need for modern plumbing and drainage systems, and burgeoning funding in research and development (R&D) activities, are providing a significant thrust to the market growth.

Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the UAE PVC pipes market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Major Players Covered:

• Cosmoplast

• Shamo Plast Industries Ltd.

• Hepworth

• National Plastic

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Application:

• Sewerage and Drainage

• Plumbing

• Irrigation

• HVAC

• Oil & Gas

• Water Supply

Speak to Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=992&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

