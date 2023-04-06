October - December 2022 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

The “Adverse Reactions: Postmarketing Experience” subsection of the labeling was updated in February 2023 to include hypersensitivity reactions (including angioedema and urticaria).

Cabenuva (cabotegravir extended-release injectable suspension; rilpivirine extended-release injectable suspension), co-packaged for intramuscular use

FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

Certain glipizide extended-release product (generic product for the trade name Glucotrol XL) Certain chlorpromazine hydrochloride product (generic product)

Similar tablet appearance that may contribute to wrong drug errors