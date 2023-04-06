October - December 2022 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,663 in the last 365 days.
Apretude (cabotegravir extended-release injectable suspension)
Cabenuva (cabotegravir extended-release injectable suspension; rilpivirine extended-release injectable suspension), co-packaged for intramuscular use
Vocabria (cabotegravir)
Anaphylactic reaction
The “Adverse Reactions: Postmarketing Experience” subsection of the labeling was updated in February 2023 to include hypersensitivity reactions (including angioedema and urticaria).
Atypical antipsychotics
Generic products containing atypical antipsychotics
Faecal incontinence
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Avonex (interferon beta-1a)
Betaseron (interferon beta-1b)
Extavia (interferon beta-1b)
Plegridy (peginterferon beta-1a)
Rebif (interferon beta-1a)
Pulmonary hypertension
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Clenpiq (sodium picosulfate, magnesium oxide, and anhydrous citric acid)
Prepopik (sodium picosulfate, magnesium oxide, and anhydrous citric acid)
Syncope
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Definity (perflutren lipid microsphere)
Lumason (sulfur hexafluoride lipid-type A microspheres)
Optison (perflutren protein-type A microspheres)
Sickle cell anaemia with crisis
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Eliquis (apixaban)
Savaysa (edoxaban)
Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate mesylate)
Xarelto (rivaroxaban)
Acute kidney injury
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Certain glipizide extended-release product (generic product for the trade name Glucotrol XL)
Certain chlorpromazine hydrochloride product (generic product)
Similar tablet appearance that may contribute to wrong drug errors
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Hydroxychloroquine sulfate
Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine sulfate)
Generic products containing hydroxychloroquine sulfate or chloroquine phosphate
Hepatotoxicity
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Hydroxychloroquine sulfate
Primaquine (primaquine phosphate)
Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine sulfate)
Generic products containing hydroxychloroquine sulfate, chloroquine phosphate, or primaquine phosphate
Neuropsychiatric symptoms
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Kalydeco (ivacaftor)
Orkambi (lumacaftor and ivacaftor)
Symdeko (tezacaftor/ivacaftor)
Trikafta (elexacaftor, tezacaftor, and ivacaftor)
Acute pancreatitis
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Nexletol (bempedoic acid)
Nexlizet (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe)
Rhabdomyolysis
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)
Generalised bullous fixed drug eruption
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Prolia (denosumab)
Hypocalcaemia
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Drug Safety Communication (11/22/2022): FDA investigating risk of severe hypocalcemia in patients on dialysis receiving osteoporosis medicine Prolia (denosumab)
Semglee (insulin glargine)
Device malfunction
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Spravato (esketamine)
Respiratory depression
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin-tftv)
Stevens-Johnson syndrome
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.