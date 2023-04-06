Vitrified Tiles Market Industry Overview, Supply Chain and forecast 2030 | To Reach USD 757.0 Bn Says AMR

Vitrified Tiles Market Expected to Reach $757.0 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to AMR, The global vitrified tiles market size was valued at $448.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $757.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

The global vitrified tiles market has been gradually increasing, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future. The fast expansion of the construction sector, which includes strong demand for luxury flooring and wall tiles as one of the main growth factors, is driving the vitrified tiles market. Vitrified tiles offer attractive flooring, easy to clean, low maintenance, economical, and are scratch and stain resistant, moisture resistant, and dust free.

The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Vitrified Tiles Market are:

Key companies profiled in the vitrified tiles market report include ABK Group, Altaeco S.p.A, Aparna Enterprises Ltd, Asian Granito India Limited, Casalgrande Padana spa, Ceramica Del Conca spa, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Lamosa Group, Mohawk Industries, Inc., and SCG Ceramics.

The global Vitrified Tiles report offers quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030. The qualitative study emphasizes on the value chain analysis, pain point analysis, and key regulations.

• Value chain analysis: AMR offers a complete analysis of all the stages along with the key stakeholders functioning in every stage with their strategic decisions on board.

• Key regulations: Allied Market Research provides key regulations and standards for the Vitrified Tiles Market. The section also presents some of the regulatory documents of the product type.

• Pain point analysis: The report also offers insights on the key challenges faced by the stakeholders in the industry. The strategic decisions adopted by the market players to maintain their foothold in the market are also discussed through the report.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Vitrified Tiles:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Vitrified Tiles Market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Key Market Segments –

By End User -

RESIDENTIAL

COMMERCIAL

OTHERS

By Geography -

NORTH AMERICA

EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

LAMEA

The report includes a brief summary of the market along with a SWOT analysis of the major market players and their financial analysis. The report covers a business overview and portfolio analysis of services that major companies offer. The study analyzes the recent market developments such as expansion, joint ventures, and product launches. Moreover, the study aids new business entrants and stakeholders to understand the long-term profitability of the market.

