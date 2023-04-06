1Spatial Part of Team Delivering MVP of First Digital Map of UK Underground Pipes and Cables

Cambridge, UK, April 5th, 2023, (www.1spatial.com) 1Spatial, the global provider of geospatial software and solutions for strong data foundations and data governance, is pleased to announce that the first phase of the Geospatial Commission National Underground Asset Register (NUAR) Project has now been completed. 1Spatial has been leading the data transformation and data ingestion workstream, for design, engineering, and project management consultancy Atkins, working alongside Ordnance Survey Great Britain.

This first phase of NUAR contains data from the public and private sector organisations who own pipes and cables in Northeast England, Wales, and London. This includes all the major energy and water providers, such as Northumbrian Water, Wales and West Utilities, Southern Electric Power Distribution and National Grid, as well as smaller providers of these services, telecommunications companies, transport organisations and local authorities.

Dr Steve Unger, Independent Commissioner, Geospatial Commission, said: "This first release of NUAR is a major milestone in a programme that will benefit everyone. By using the power of location data to plan and deliver street-works more effectively, it will improve the efficiency with which we supply essential services, and it will minimise the disruption experienced by other road users. Many different asset types are buried beneath our feet, owned by many different organisations, large and small. We are delighted by the number of asset owners that have recognised the value of working with us, to make the data that they hold more accessible.”

This first phase, also known as the ‘minimum viable product’ (MVP), is available to eligible organisations in the 3 areas. It is intended to complement current business practices initially and will allow users to both plan for future adoption and provide valuable feedback to enhance the service further.

Once fully operational across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, NUAR will help improve efficiencies in construction and development, reduce disruption to the public and businesses (from extended road closures and congestion), improve workers’ safety and is envisaged to deliver at least £350 million economic growth per year.

Our CEO, Claire Milverton, says:

“1Spatial is delighted to be part of the team that have successfully delivered the National Underground Asset Register (NUAR) Minimum Viable Product. 1Spatial is leading the asset data and information management part of NUAR, delivering a standard and interoperable digital mechanism for securely receiving, transforming, assuring, and immutably storing, via the asset register, data from 650+ asset owners. This highlights our world-class geospatial capabilities and our ability to deliver on complex projects at scale.”

Pioneers in Location Master Data Management (LMDM), 1Spatial plc helps organisations develop strong data foundations that enable informed and confident decision-making for a safer, smarter, and more sustainable world. Operating at the intersection of two fast-growing global markets, GIS (geospatial information systems) and MDM (master data management), our patented technology powers some of the largest and most complex data sets in the world, such as the US Census Bureau and Ordnance Survey UK.

Demand for current and authoritative geospatial data has never been greater, often driven by sustainability and Net Zero goals. In every sector, organisations are using location data to make better decisions - improving profits, saving time, and saving lives. Over the past 30 years, we have helped more than one thousand organisations improve the governance and quality of their data across a range of industries, with our core focus areas being Government, Public Safety, AEC, Utilities and Transportation.

The driving force behind our technology is the 1Spatial Platform, a no-code cloud-based integrated data system (or ecosystem). Flexible, intuitive, and powerful, this collection of 1Spatial products can transform, validate and process complex data at speed and at scale, saving our customers time, money, and resources by automating the data management process.

Using our technology, combined with our data expertise, we connect all elements of the data ecosystem together, while enabling continued data governance and quality – even as the data continues to evolve. This approach, which we call ‘Location Master Data Management,’ ensures that spatial (and non-spatial) data remain current, complete, accessible, accurate and uniform, removing any formatting roadblocks that may impede data integration or sharing.

We partner with major technology consultancies and GIS providers such as ESRI, bringing together our people, innovative solutions, industry knowledge and experience to deliver world class solutions.

1Spatial plc is AIM-listed, headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with operations in the UK, Ireland, USA, France, Belgium, Tunisia, and Australia.

For more information visit www.1spatial.com



