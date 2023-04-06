Natural Stone Market Upcoming Growth By Top Key Players to Reach USD 50.5 by 2030

Natural Stone Market Expected to Reach $50.5 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rise in awareness toward outdoor entertainment area, especially among millennial, is anticipated to drive the growth of the global natural stone market in the coming years. Furthermore, rise in adoption of marble and granite for kitchen countertop is expected to gain traction in the recent years, due to their enhanced durability and hardness, which drive the growth of the global natural stone market. Growth in urbanization and rise in number of nuclear families, especially in developing nations, has created a significant need for natural stones for construction and flooring applications. In addition, factors such as growing urbanization and greater demand for flooring and architecture applications are expected to drive the global natural stone market growth.

AMR Says, the global natural stone market size was valued at $33.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $50.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0%.

Download Free Sample PDF with Updated Pages:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6202

The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Natural Stone Market are:

The key players profiled in the report include Aro Granite Industries Ltd., Dimpomar, Dermitzakis Bros S.A., Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A., MARGRAF, Mumal Marble, Polycor Inc., Temmer Marble, Topalidis, and Xishi Stone Group.

Over the years, we have been administering market intelligence studies across an array of industries for organizations of different types such as profit & not-for-profit organizations, big-scale & large-scale organizations, and many more. We look at numerous aspects of internal & external business environment disturbing the growth stratagems of business ventures.

The global Natural Stone report offers quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030. The qualitative study emphasizes on the value chain analysis, pain point analysis, and key regulations.

• Value chain analysis: AMR offers a complete analysis of all the stages along with the key stakeholders functioning in every stage with their strategic decisions on board.

• Key regulations: Allied Market Research provides key regulations and standards for the Natural Stone Market. The section also presents some of the regulatory documents of the product type.

• Pain point analysis: The report also offers insights on the key challenges faced by the stakeholders in the industry. The strategic decisions adopted by the market players to maintain their foothold in the market are also discussed through the report.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Natural Stone:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Natural Stone Market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Buy this Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/937b734fc32e67a1d942be80ef79fc34

Key Market Segments –

The natural stone market is segmented on the basis of type, application, construction type, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is segregated into marble, granite, limestone, and others. The granite segment dominated the market in 2020. The applications covered in the market include flooring, memorial arts, wall cladding, and others. The flooring segment held a major market share in 2020.

Based on construction type, the market is bifurcated into new construction and renovation. Renovation segment is expected to grow at a highest rate during the study period.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2020.

The report includes a brief summary of the market along with a SWOT analysis of the major market players and their financial analysis. The report covers a business overview and portfolio analysis of services that major companies offer. The study analyzes the recent market developments such as expansion, joint ventures, and product launches. Moreover, the study aids new business entrants and stakeholders to understand the long-term profitability of the market.

Make Purchase Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6202