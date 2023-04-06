Hydration Containers Market Size to Grow USD 23.34 Billion by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Hydration Containers Market Research Report Information By Product Type (water bottles, tumblers, cans, mason jars, shakers, others), By Material (Metal, Polymer, Glass, Silicone), By Capacity (upto 20 oz, 21-40 oz, 41-60 oz, above 60 oz), By Distribution Channels (Direct Sales, Retailers, online), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) - Forecast Till 2030

According to a Comprehensive Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Hydration Containers Market Information by Product Type, Operating Platforms, and Region - Forecast till 2030", By 2030, the market for hydration containers can expand from USD 12.8 billion in 2022 to USD 23.34 billion, with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Synopsis

Hydration containers are vessels or receptacles used to hold and transport fluids, typically water. They come in various forms, including water bottles, tumblers, cans, mason jars, shakers, and others. Water bottles are the most common type of hydration container and are available in different materials such as plastic, glass, stainless steel, and aluminum.

For someone who is consistently participating in different physical activities like going to the gym, going on hikes, running, or playing sports, hydration is a crucial procedure. Maintaining body temperature, ensuring correct digestion, and ensuring that all of the body's organs are operating properly are all crucial. As a result, during these vigorous activities, many people carry a hydration bottle with their beverage. Several materials are used to make hydration packs. They are offered in various sizes and forms. Hydration containers, which are lighter and easier to carry, are more frequently chosen by customers.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the hydration containers industry are

CamelBak Products LLC (US)

Brita GmbH (Germany)

Klean Kanteen (US)

Tupperware (US)

Contigo (Canada)

Aquasana Inc. (US)

Nalgene (US)

Nathan Sports (US)

HydraPak (US)

Cascade Designs Inc. (US)

Thermos L.L.C (US)

Hydro Flask (US)

Among others.





Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 23.34 billion CAGR 7.8% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Operating Platforms, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising popularity of customization and personalization Emergence of new players and potential for industry consolidation.



The global market for hydration containers is quite competitive, and numerous businesses provide a variety of goods to meet the demands and tastes of different customers. To increase their profits, major companies are concentrating on creating unique items. The hydration container industry is quite competitive, with several businesses providing a large selection of goods to satisfy various customer wants and tastes. The following are some of the major market participants: Leading producer of hydration packs, bottles, and reservoirs for outdoor and daily usage is CamelBak Products LLC. The well-known company Nalgene creates reusable water bottles from strong and lightweight materials. Plastic food containers and reusable water bottles are produced by Tupperware Brands Company.

Thermos LLC - Thermos is a name recognized for providing insulated food and drink containers of the highest caliber, including water bottles. Reusable water bottles and other hydration products are produced of stainless steel by Klean Kanteen Inc. Manufacturer of insulated water bottles, tumblers, and hydration packs for use in the outdoors and on a daily basis is Hydro Flask LLC. Contigo - Contigo creates a selection of spill-resistant reusable water bottles and travel mugs. Overall, the hydration container market has a broad competitive landscape, with both established brands and up-and-coming companies offering cutting-edge, environmentally friendly goods.



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

As hydration containers overtake throwaway bottles in popularity, the market for them is growing. The market is expected to develop much faster over the study period as a result of rising consumer awareness of the harm that plastics do to the environment. In addition, the expanding environmental regulations concerning landfills could be very advantageous to Hydration Containers Market players in the years to come.

One of the major reasons projected to propel the growth of the hydration containers market in the forecast year is the increased attention of manufacturers to provide packaging items that do not utilize single-use plastics. The market for hydration containers may potentially profit from the increase in the frequency of official directives about the prohibition of goods and packaging options made of plastic.

During the next years, there are expected to be more opportunities for the market for hydration containers to grow due to the rising consumer acceptance of lightweight, user-friendly liquid packaging solutions. Also, the popularity of outdoor activities is growing, and manufacturer promotional strategies including targeted marketing, product design, and giving top retail brands more shelf space will be advantageous.

The businesses in the sector are switching from utilizing plastic to other materials to meet the growing demand. Another element boosting the revenue growth of the Hydration Containers market is the usage of eye-catching designs and user-friendly goods.

Market Restraints:

In the upcoming years, the market growth can be constrained by the surging production costs for particular varieties of hydration containers.



COVID 19 Analysis

The global market has been severely damaged by the COVID-19 epidemic. Reusable water bottles and other hydration containers have become increasingly popular as a result of the stringent lockdowns that were implemented at the height of the epidemic, individuals spending more time at home, and people becoming more health conscious. The market for hydration containers has undergone several major developments, one of which is the move toward more environmentally friendly and sustainable products. Reusable containers are becoming increasingly popular as consumers become more aware of the negative environmental effects of single-use plastic bottles.

Online shopping is becoming more popular, which has had an effect on the market for hydration containers. Customers now purchase hydration containers through e-commerce websites since many physical establishments have closed or are operating at reduced capacity. Online stores now compete more fiercely for customers, and many of them are doing so by providing discounts and other incentives.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Shakers, tumblers, water bottles, mason jars, cans, and others are the products in the market.

By Material



Glass, Polymer, Metal, and Silicone are the key materials used in the development of hydration containers.

By Capacity



Up to 20 oz, 41-60 oz, 21-40 oz, and above 60 oz are the capacity-wise segments considered in the study.

By Distribution Channel

Online, Retailers and Direct Sales are the major distribution channels.



Regional Insights

The highest market share was held by the North American region in 2022, and it is anticipated that over the study period, it would expand at a strong CAGR of 7.8%. Due to increased military spending in accordance with NATO standards and the growth of adventure sports locations, North America currently controls the majority of the hydration container industry. The market for hydration containers in the region would grow faster than anticipated during the anticipated period due to the growth in sports fans engaging in outdoor activities including camping, swimming, and bicycling.

The European market for hydration containers stands second owing to the increased emphasis on health and well-being, the rise in outdoor activities, and the popularity of sports and fitness, the area has a strong demand for hydration containers. The abundance of well-known hydration container brands and producers in the area contributes to the market's expansion. Moreover, the UK hydration container market had the biggest market share, followed by the markets for hydration containers in Germany and France, which together account for the majority of the European hydration container market.

With a sizable share, the Asia-Pacific Hydration Containers Market is the one with the quickest growth. The market expansion in the area may be ascribed to factors such as increased urbanization, rising disposable income, expanding health and wellness awareness, and the attractiveness of outdoor activities. Also, the region's large population presents a substantial market opportunity for producers of hydration containers. Also, the India Hydration Containers market had the highest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region, while the China Hydration Containers market had the greatest market share.



