Biomarker Technologies Market Expected to Reach US$ 58.5 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 13.2% [PDF Version]

Biomarker Technologies Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., LI-COR, Inc., Merck KGAA, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN, Shimadzu Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Biomarker technologies refer to a diverse set of methods and techniques used to identify, measure, and analyze biological markers or indicators that are associated with certain physiological or pathological conditions in the body.



Biomarkers are measurable substances or characteristics that can provide information about the state of health or disease in an individual. These markers may include genes, proteins, enzymes, hormones, metabolites, or other molecules that are present in bodily fluids, tissues, or cells.



Biomarker technologies include a wide range of techniques such as genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, imaging, and bioinformatics, among others. These technologies are used to identify and analyze biomarkers and to develop diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic strategies for a variety of diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases.



Biomarker Technologies Market Statistics: The global Biomarker Technologies market is expected to reach $58,508 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019 to 2026.



Biomarker Technologies research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Biomarker Technologies industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Biomarker Technologies which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



The segments and sub-section of Biomarker Technologies market is shown below:

By Product: Consumables, and Instruments



By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Immunoassay, and Others



By Application: Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, and Personalized Medicine



By Indication: Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., LI-COR, Inc., Merck KGAA, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN, Shimadzu Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



Important years considered in the Biomarker Technologies study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Biomarker Technologies Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Biomarker Technologies Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Biomarker Technologies in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Biomarker Technologies market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Biomarker Technologies market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Biomarker Technologies Market

Biomarker Technologies Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Biomarker Technologies Market by Application/End Users

Biomarker Technologies Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Biomarker Technologies Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Biomarker Technologies Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Biomarker Technologies (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Biomarker Technologies Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



