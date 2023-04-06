Experience the Future of Audio at 2023 Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show in Hong Kong with Maono

HONG KONG, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maono, a global best selling Internet microphone brand, will bring its flagship products with the latest technology to participate in the upcoming Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show in Hong Kong on April 11-14. As a brand that delivers users a pleasant sound experience, it is eager to showcase its new audio products.

At the show, there are some latest software and hardware combined microphones, such as the DM70 USB microphone, DM90 USB microphone, and PD400X USB/XLR microphone, through Maono Link software, allowing average users to access advanced audio settings, bringing more possibilities for Internet content creation. Visitors can also experience the powerful noise cancellation function of the new DM20 gaming RGB microphone which has stylish RGB lights that can enhance the gaming atmosphere. Besides, there are also Maonocaster C2, and Maonocaster E2 audio interfaces, which are designed for podcasting, live streaming, and recording.

Attendees can expect to see and try out a wide range of amazing audio products at Maono's booth (Booth 8D16 of Hall 8 in Asia Exhibition Hall). From high-quality microphones and audio interfaces, there is something for everyone. In addition to showcasing its products, Maono will also have experts on hand to answer any questions attendees may have about the brand and its products.

"We're thrilled to be a part of the Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show in Hong Kong and to have the opportunity to share our passion for audio with others," says Maono spokesperson. "Our team has been hard at work developing new audio products that we're confident attendees will love."

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to see and hear the latest in audio technology with Maono. Click here for visitor registration.

