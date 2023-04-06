Wyndy Announces Expansion to Chattanooga and Knoxville

Babysitting app expands across Tennessee to connect more parents and sitters



BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndy, the trusted app that connects families with sitters, is expanding across the state of Tennessee, now offering its babysitting solution in Knoxville and Chattanooga. Wyndy simplifies the process of sourcing, booking, and paying experienced and background-checked babysitters.

"Wyndy is excited to grow out of beta mode and expand into two new markets in Tennessee," said Missy Polhemus, Wyndy CEO. "Since our launch in 2017, we have completed over 120,000 jobs across the Southeast, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to connect even more families and sitters!"

In a recent State of Child Care Survey, Wyndy parents identified that their need for flexible childcare options has only increased since the pandemic, and they see that need for flexibility continuing. "Wyndy's on-demand solution not only simplifies the process of finding a trusted sitter, but it also allows parents to work with hundreds of providers based on the needs of their family. This is a huge unlock for families looking for more flexible childcare options!" shared Polhemus.

The Birmingham-based company also offers its sitters, college students, a flexible way to earn income while balancing pursuing a degree and gaining valuable experience that can transfer to their post-graduate careers.

"Thousands of college students in the Southeast have used Wyndy to connect with families! We are looking to add 200 sitters in Chattanooga and Knoxville to support our expansion. On average, our sitters earn over $16 per hour and have complete flexibility to work as little or as much as they would like," said Polhemus. "We hear from our Wyndy's that the money they earn helps support them through college, allowing them to pay off student debts and save money for their future. All of us at Wyndy love to hear how we have helped students not only earn money but also give them the tools to achieve success once they graduate!"

