EIGHTCO HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES DATE OF FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

SAFETY HARBOR, Florida, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightco Holdings Inc., a publicly-traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OCTO, is pleased to announce that it will be releasing its comprehensive annual financial results and operational update for the year 2022. This eagerly-anticipated release is scheduled to take place on or before Monday, April 17, 2023 and will provide a comprehensive overview of the company's financial performance and operational activities throughout the previous year.



About Eightco Holdings Inc.

Eightco Holdings Inc. OCTO is committed to growth focused around its existing subsidiaries, Forever 8, an inventory management platform for e-commerce sellers, and Ferguson Containers, a provider of complete manufacturing and logistical solutions for product and packaging needs, through strategic management and investment. In addition, the company is actively seeking new opportunities to add to its portfolio of technology solutions focused on the e-commerce ecosystem through strategic acquisitions. Through a combination of innovative strategies and focused execution, Eightco Holdings Inc. aims to create significant value and growth for its portfolio companies and shareholders.

For additional information, please visit www.8co.holdings

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking. Words such as "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "continue," "expand," "advance," "develop" "believes," "guidance," "target," "may," "remain," "project," "outlook," "intend," "estimate," "could," "should," and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the potential that the expected benefits of Eightco Holdings Inc.'s acquisition of Forever 8 are not achieved; achievement of the expected benefits of Eightco Holdings Inc.'s spin-off from Vinco Ventures, Inc.; tax treatment of the spin-off; market and other conditions; the risks that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt Eightco Holdings Inc.'s business more severely than it has to date or more severely than anticipated; unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce Eightco Holdings Inc.'s capital resources; Eightco Holdings Inc.'s inability to raise adequate capital to fund its business; Eightco Holdings Inc.'s inability to innovate and attract users for Eightco Holdings Inc.'s products; future legislation and rulemaking negatively impacting digital assets; and shifting public and governmental positions on digital asset mining activity. Given this risks and uncertainty, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Eightco Holdings Inc.'s actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see Eightco Holdings Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the section titled "Risk Factors" in Eightco Holdings Inc.'s Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended, filed with the SEC on May 13, 2022, and Eightco Holdings Inc.'s Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, filed with the SEC on January 24, 2023. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Eightco Holdings Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Richard Brown

617-819-1289

investors@8co.holdings



