Forensic Technologies Market Size to Hit USD 87.4 Bn by 2028 with CAGR of 13.2% | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Transparency Market Research, the global forensic technologies market was valued at USD 51.6 Bn in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 87.4 Bn by 2028 with CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028.
Rise in utilization of advanced forensic technologies by law enforcement agencies for evidence collection and analysis is expected to propel the market. Rapid increase in adoption of advanced computer forensics and surge in demand for modern machinery and equipment in laboratory forensics techniques are trends that are anticipated to accelerate market development.
Forensic Technologies Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 51.6 Bn in 2020
|Estimated Value
|USD 87.4 Bn by 2028
|Growth Rate
|13.2%
|Forecast Period
|2021–2028
|No. of Pages
|152 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Service and Location
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|AB Sciex (Danaher Corporation), Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH, Forensics Consulting Solutions, Forensic Pathways, GE Healthcare Lifescience, LGC Limited, Neogen Corporation, NMS Labs, Pyramidal Technologies Ltd., SPEX Forensics, Thermo Fisher Scientific
High utilization of DNA profiling, such as PCR and Y-STR, in the last few years has augmented the market value. Advancements in forensic toxicology driven by rising usage of novel immunoassays and hyphenated mass spectrometric techniques in crime investigations are expected to fuel the market.
Significant demand for advanced mass spectrometry (MS) is likely to offer substantial business opportunities for companies in the forensic technologies market. Advances in computer (digital) forensics is likely to broaden market outlook.
Competition Landscape
Collaborations between academia and the industry aimed at development of next-generation of forensic DNA technologies are expected to intensify level of competition in the forensic technologies market. Leading players are adopting merger & acquisition strategy to develop innovative products and gain a competitive edge over their peers. Companies are also undertaking license and collaboration agreements to secure distribution rights of innovative products to developed regions in a bid to increase market share.
Key players operating in the market are AB Sciex (Danaher Corporation), Eurofins Medigenomicx GmBH, Forensics Consulting Solutions, Forensic Pathways, GE Healthcare LifeSciences, LGC Limited, Neogen Corporation, NMS labs, SPEX Forensics, Pyramidal Technologies Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Key Findings of Study
Key Drivers
Regional Growth Dynamics
North America, currently, holds the leading share of the forensic technologies market. Significant rate of adoption of forensics in criminal justice system, especially in the U.S. in the last few decades, has propelled the market development in North America. Rise in financial assistance by U.S. government agencies for forensic science and development is expected to offer business growth opportunities for companies. Extensive R&D in toxicological analysis technology in forensics is anticipated to boost the forensic technologies industry in North America. Governments in the region are focusing on bolster funding for laboratory infrastructure, which would accelerate the market evolution in the near future.
Segmentation
By Service
Regions
By Location
