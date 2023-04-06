Forensic Technologies Market Size to Hit USD 87.4 Bn by 2028 with CAGR of 13.2% | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Transparency Market Research, the global forensic technologies market was valued at USD 51.6 Bn in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 87.4 Bn by 2028 with CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028.



Rise in utilization of advanced forensic technologies by law enforcement agencies for evidence collection and analysis is expected to propel the market. Rapid increase in adoption of advanced computer forensics and surge in demand for modern machinery and equipment in laboratory forensics techniques are trends that are anticipated to accelerate market development.

Forensic Technologies Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 51.6 Bn in 2020 Estimated Value USD 87.4 Bn by 2028 Growth Rate 13.2% Forecast Period 2021–2028 No. of Pages 152 Pages Market Segmentation By Service and Location Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered AB Sciex (Danaher Corporation), Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH, Forensics Consulting Solutions, Forensic Pathways, GE Healthcare Lifescience, LGC Limited, Neogen Corporation, NMS Labs, Pyramidal Technologies Ltd., SPEX Forensics, Thermo Fisher Scientific

High utilization of DNA profiling, such as PCR and Y-STR, in the last few years has augmented the market value. Advancements in forensic toxicology driven by rising usage of novel immunoassays and hyphenated mass spectrometric techniques in crime investigations are expected to fuel the market.

Significant demand for advanced mass spectrometry (MS) is likely to offer substantial business opportunities for companies in the forensic technologies market. Advances in computer (digital) forensics is likely to broaden market outlook.

Competition Landscape

Collaborations between academia and the industry aimed at development of next-generation of forensic DNA technologies are expected to intensify level of competition in the forensic technologies market. Leading players are adopting merger & acquisition strategy to develop innovative products and gain a competitive edge over their peers. Companies are also undertaking license and collaboration agreements to secure distribution rights of innovative products to developed regions in a bid to increase market share.

Key players operating in the market are AB Sciex (Danaher Corporation), Eurofins Medigenomicx GmBH, Forensics Consulting Solutions, Forensic Pathways, GE Healthcare LifeSciences, LGC Limited, Neogen Corporation, NMS labs, SPEX Forensics, Pyramidal Technologies Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Key Findings of Study

Significant Rate of Adoption of DNA Profiling Technologies in Legal System: Based on service, the DNA profiling segment of the market is anticipated to expand at an above-average CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Consistent advancements in DNA sequencing technology have paved the way for the launch of advanced products that are adopted by forensic laboratories in several countries. Increase in development and launches of next-generation sequencing technologies is expected to fuel the segment. Rise in demand for DNA profiling kits with higher sensitivity and throughput is expected to offer ample opportunities for companies in the forensic technologies industry. Surge in usage of Y STR markers in forensic DNA analysis is expected to propel the DNA profiling segment.

Based on service, the DNA profiling segment of the market is anticipated to expand at an above-average CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Consistent advancements in DNA sequencing technology have paved the way for the launch of advanced products that are adopted by forensic laboratories in several countries. Increase in development and launches of next-generation sequencing technologies is expected to fuel the segment. Rise in demand for DNA profiling kits with higher sensitivity and throughput is expected to offer ample opportunities for companies in the forensic technologies industry. Surge in usage of Y STR markers in forensic DNA analysis is expected to propel the DNA profiling segment. Continuous Advancements in Laboratory Forensics to Augment Market Size: Governments of several countries are focusing on strengthening laboratory forensics in order to promote utilization of more sensitive technologies that would help law enforcement agencies to lower DNA backlogs. Introduction of next-generation mass spectrometry approaches in forensics has boosted the laboratory forensic segment (a market segment based on location). Governments, especially in developed countries, are increasing grants to support forensic science infrastructure including crime laboratories that perform DNA analysis. For instance, the Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs (OJP) (U.S.) announced a grant of over US$ 210 Mn.

Key Drivers

Growing role of forensic science in investigation of crimes by law enforcement agencies worldwide is a key market trend. Wide range of forensic technologies assist law enforcement personnel to enhance the conviction rate.

Rise in number of digital crimes in several countries is expected to fuel the forensic technologies market. Rapid increase in the number of skilled forensic investigators in the last few decades is expected to strengthen usage of computer forensics in criminal justice system.

Surge in demand for chemical analysis of crime-scene evidence in the face of rising numbers of crimes related to illegal drugs, fire accelerants, and explosives is likely to drive advancements in forensic technologies.



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America, currently, holds the leading share of the forensic technologies market. Significant rate of adoption of forensics in criminal justice system, especially in the U.S. in the last few decades, has propelled the market development in North America. Rise in financial assistance by U.S. government agencies for forensic science and development is expected to offer business growth opportunities for companies. Extensive R&D in toxicological analysis technology in forensics is anticipated to boost the forensic technologies industry in North America. Governments in the region are focusing on bolster funding for laboratory infrastructure, which would accelerate the market evolution in the near future.

Segmentation

By Service

DNA Profiling PCR Y-STR RFLP Mitochondrial DNA Others

Chemical Analysis Mass Spectrometry Chromatography Spectroscopy Others

Biometric Fingerprint Analysis

Firearm Analysis

Others (Computer Forensics, Network Forensics, Cloud Forensics, etc.)

Regions

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

By Location

Laboratory Forensics (LIMS)

Portable Forensics (FaaS)

