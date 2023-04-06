Auddia's Superapp faidr Recognized as a 2023 Webby Honoree for AI

faidr Mobile App Officially Selected as an Honoree Within the "Best Use of AI & Machine Learning" Category

BOULDER, CO, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Auddia Inc. AUUD AUUDW ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced that the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences has officially recognized faidr, Auddia's flagship mobile superapp, as a 2023 Webby Honoree within the "Best Use of AI & Machine Learning" category.



"We are excited and humbled to be recognized this year by the Webby Awards," said Michael Lawless, Auddia's CEO. "The significance of being honored for AI and machine learning at this stage validates our pride in the accomplishments we've been able to achieve with the faidr product and reinforces our continued dedication to grow the platform."

The Webby Awards is the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet and has been active since 1996. Auddia's recognition this year means it is, according to Webby Awards' 2,000+ member judging body, among the top 20% of the more than 14,000 applicants in 2023. Auddia is one of only two honorees for the "Best Use of AI & Machine Learning" category this year.

"This is an important award for the company as it represents a highly reputable outside organization recognizing the importance of the groundbreaking AI work we have been doing for years," said Jeff Thramann, Auddia's Executive Chairman. "With many companies claiming to utilize AI, it can be frustrating to advance technology with real machine learning, yet not be recognized as being different from the ubiquitous AI hype. This award deservingly and appropriately separates us from the hype."

The Company previously shared its better-than-expected subscription conversion on its iOS product and is currently working toward a series of optimizations to faidr, including new features, functionality, and UI design to be released later this quarter.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platforms for audio, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, music, and other audio content. Auddia's flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings three industry firsts to the audio-streaming landscape: subscription-based, ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station; podcasts with interactive digital feeds that support deeper stories and create new revenue streams for podcasters; and a proprietary chat interface for music. faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. All differentiated offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences.

For more information visit: www.auddia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

