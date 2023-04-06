Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,488 in the last 365 days.

FTI Consulting to Release First Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call

WASHINGTON, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before the New York market opens on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

A conference call will be held to discuss these financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by senior management.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by logging onto the Company's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website for 90 days.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,600 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791        
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com


You just read:

FTI Consulting to Release First Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more