Global Smart Airport Market Valuation to Reach US$ 82,984.8 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart airport market is poised to generate revenue of US$ 82,984.8 million in 2031, up from US$ 32,151 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The smart airport market is a rapidly growing industry that is expected to continue expanding in the coming years. The market involves the integration of advanced technologies into airport infrastructure to create an intelligent, efficient, and seamless airport experience for passengers. This includes technologies such as biometric facial recognition, smart luggage tracking systems, automated check-in and boarding, and artificial intelligence-powered security screening.
The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing need for efficient airport operations, growing air passenger traffic, and the adoption of digital technologies in the aviation industry.
One of the key factors driving the growth of the smart airport market is the rising demand for seamless travel experiences. Passengers are looking for a more efficient and stress-free travel experience, and airports are investing in smart technologies to meet these demands. Smart airport technologies help reduce the time spent on check-in, security screening, and boarding, thereby improving the overall passenger experience. Additionally, these technologies help reduce the operational costs for airports, as they can automate many of the manual processes involved in airport operations.
Rapid adoption of adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the rise of smart cities to add fuel to the growth of the smart airport market in the years to come. Smart airports are a part of the larger smart city infrastructure and are expected to play a significant role in shaping the future of transportation. Smart airports are expected to become more integrated with other modes of transportation, such as trains and buses, to create a seamless travel experience for passengers.
Key Developments that Would Support Expansion of Smart Airport Market
Challenges in Global Smart Airport Market
The smart airport market is growing rapidly, but it is not without its challenges. some of the current challenges:
Business Application to Hold Lion's Share in Smart Airport Market
The business application segment includes solutions that are designed to improve airport operations and management, such as airport resource management, business intelligence, and revenue management. This segment is expected to grow at a significant rate, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective airport operations.
According to a market research report by Astute Analytica, the business application segment of the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The report also states that the business application segment accounted for the largest share of the smart airport market in 2022, followed by the core segment.
The growth of the business application segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital technologies in airport operations, the need for real-time data analytics and insights, and the growing demand for efficient and cost-effective airport management. The adoption of cloud-based solutions, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics is also expected to drive the growth of the business application segment in the market.
Smart Airport Market is Highly Consolidated, Top 5 Players to Hold More than 50% Market Share
The market is highly consolidated, with a few key players dominating and accounted for more than 50% of the total market revenue in 2022. These players include:
These companies are major players, offering a range of solutions and services to airport operators and airlines. They are investing heavily in research and development to stay ahead of the competition and maintain their market share.
The high level of consolidation in the market is driven by several factors, including the high cost of developing and implementing smart airport technologies, the complex nature of airport operations, and the need for specialized expertise in airport infrastructure and operations. This has made it difficult for new players to enter the market, and has resulted in a small number of dominant players.
However, as the smart airport market continues to grow and evolve, there may be opportunities for new players to enter the market and disrupt the dominance of the top players. This could be driven by the development of new technologies, changing market dynamics, and evolving customer demands.
Some of the Top Market Players Are:
