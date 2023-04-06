SolarWinds Announces Winners of 2023 Transform Partner Awards

Awards celebrating outstanding channel partner achievements and performance were issued at the company's Transform Partner Summits

SolarWinds, a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced the winners of its 2023 Partner Awards. The awards were issued at SolarWinds Transform Partner Summits held in the EMEA, APJ, and Americas regions.

The SolarWinds Partner Awards recognize the achievements of the company's distribution and reseller partner community over the past year. The winners were determined based on revenue and year-over-year growth trajectory, investment in SolarWinds, development commitment and technology alignment, effectiveness in collaboration with SolarWinds field organizations regionally, effectiveness of marketing campaigns and go-to-market strategies, and SolarWinds Certified Professional® and SolarWinds Sales Expert accreditations over the past year.

"Today's modern, distributed, and multi-cloud network environments are more complicated than ever," said Chad Reese, President of Americas sales and global channel at SolarWinds. "The hard work and expertise of channel partners helps ensure customers have access to technology and the support they need to manage these networks, optimize their hybrid IT environments, and thrive. We'd like to thank our Transform Partner Awards winners and all of our valued partners for their tireless efforts."

EMEA Partner Award winners:

EMEA Distributor of the Year: Spire

EMEA Transform Partner of the Year: Loop1

EMEA Breakthrough Award: Ramge Software Distribution

EMEA Excellence in Customer Retention: Prosperon Networks

EMEA Excellence in New Business Development: ODYA

EMEA Excellence in Diversification: Loop1

EMEA Excellence in Marketing: Prianto

EMEA Personal Achievement: Félix Luna from Italtel

EMEA Excellence in Enablement: Ha-Shem Limited

APJ Partner Award winners:

APJ Distributor of the Year: M. Tech Holdings Pte Ltd

APJ Transform Partner of the Year: Fujitsu Asia Pte Ltd

APJ Breakthrough Award: Techsa Services Private Limited

APJ Excellence in Customer Retention: NTT (Thailand) Limited

APJ Excellence in New Business Development: Trends & Technologies, Inc.

APJ Excellence in Subscription Sales: Intrepid Solutions Australia

APJ Excellence in Marketing: Technosoft Solutions

APJ Personal Achievement: Adrian Yaw From M.Tech Products Australia

APJ Excellence in Enablement: NEXTGEN Distribution Australia

North America Partner Award winners:

North America Distributor of the Year: Climb Channel Solutions

North America Transform Partner of the Year: SHI

North America Breakthrough Award: SHI

North America Excellence in Customer Retention: SHI

North America Excellence in New Business Development: CDW

North America Excellence in Subscription Sales: SHI

North America Excellence in Marketing: Climb Channel Solutions

North America Personal Achievement: Alan Holt from Corona Technical Services

North America Excellence in Enablement: Loop1

LATAM Partner Award winners:

LATAM Distributor of the Year: Adistec

LATAM Transform Partner of the Year: E-dea Networks

LATAM Breakthrough Award: E-dea Networks

LATAM Excellence in Customer Retention: E-dea Networks

LATAM Excellence in New Business Development: FULLECOTEL SAC

LATAM Excellence in Subscription Sales: E-dea Networks

LATAM Excellence in Marketing: Adistec

LATAM Personal Achievement: Guillermo Gonnelli from Knowledge Consulting

LATAM Excellence in Enablement: Aeon IT

Public Sector Partner Award winners

Federal Partner of the Year: WWT

SLED Partner of the Year: CDW

Federal Breakthrough Award: StorageHawk

SLED Breakthrough Award: Thundercat

Federal Excellence in Customer Retention: GovSmart

SLED Excellence in Customer Retention: SHI

Federal Excellence in New Business Development: Flywheel Data

SLED Excellence in New Business Development: SHI

Federal Excellence in Subscription Sales: RedRiver

SLED Excellence in Subscription Sales: SHI

Federal Excellence in Marketing: Epoch Concepts

SLED Excellence in Marketing: Insight

Public Sector Personal Achievement: Mike Moore, SHI

Public Sector Excellence in Enablement: Sterling Computers

The awards were issued on the heels of the launch of the new SolarWinds Transform Partner Program. The program is designed to help company partners accelerate digital transformation for their customers with powerful technology, including AIOps-powered SolarWinds® observability solutions built from the ground up. With observability, any company can gain visibility into the state of their IT environment—whether it's multi-cloud, hybrid, or on-premises to quickly resolve issues and receive the actionable intelligence necessary to improve performance and reduce costs.

Learn more about SolarWinds Transform Partner Program and explore the growth opportunities available to you at solarwinds.com/partners.

