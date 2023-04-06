Instilling Dignity and Restoring Humanity: Compelling Memoir LIFELINE TO A SOUL Brings Entrepreneurship Behind Prison Walls

Charleston, SC, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John McLaughlin spent his professional life transforming a fledgling start up into a multimillion-dollar business, and after years of hard work, he was inspired to pay it forward. His desire to mentor and teach others would lead him on a remarkable journey through the doors of a minimum-security prison. In his fifties and with no teaching experience, he gladly accepted the challenge.

In Lifeline to a Soul, McLaughlin relates the trials and triumphs of being a first-time teacher in a prison. Offering unique insight into the inner workings of the American prison system, McLaughlin encountered systemic racism and class discrimination and exposes missed opportunities. "By design, prisons dehumanize their denizens," McLaughlin said. "And there is no effective system in place to educate people with potential." When a scandal among prison officials upended John's teaching career, he was compelled to share his experience. Seeking to change readers' perspectives, he hopes the book serves as a rallying cry for prison reform. "Throughout my time there, I found myself identifying more with my students and less with the administration and correctional officers," McLaughlin said. "And I want to advocate for change while continuing to help people who have made mistakes to get back on their feet and become contributing members of society."

Lifeline to a Soul is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information about the book, the author, and his teaching program, please visit lifelinetoasoul.com.

About the Author:

John K. McLaughlin is an entrepreneur and cofounder of Lifeline Education Connection. Having bootstrapped his start-up business into a multimillion-dollar industry leader, he gives back through teaching entrepreneurship. McLaughlin holds an MBA, a teaching certificate, and a marketing management certificate from Harvard Extension University. When not writing or teaching, he enjoys riding a tandem bicycle with his wife, Reba, on the greenways of Charlotte, North Carolina, where they live with two extremely spoiled cats, Moe and Joe.

