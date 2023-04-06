Bolts Market Size, Share, Growth, Key Trends and Forecast To 2030 | To Reach USD 81.1 Bn

Bolts Market Expected to Reach $81.1 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bolts Market by Type (Half Screw Bolt and Full Screw Bolt), Material (Plastic and Metal), and End User (Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Industrial Machinery and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The global bolts market size was valued at $46.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $81.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The report also highlights the qualitative aspects in the study. Additionally, the unit takes in the key findings, in terms of market overview and investment prospects. The market report also involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten major players in the industry. The frontrunners have been thoroughly assessed based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, key plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Bolts Market are:

The key players profiled in the bolts market report include AB Steel Inc., B&G Manufacturing, Big Bolt Nut, Brunner Manufacturing Co., Inc., Fabory, Fastenal Company, KD Fasteners, Inc., Keller & Kalmbach Gmbh, Reyher and Rockford Fastener, Inc.

The global Bolts report offers quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030. The qualitative study emphasizes on the value chain analysis, pain point analysis, and key regulations.

• Value chain analysis: AMR offers a complete analysis of all the stages along with the key stakeholders functioning in every stage with their strategic decisions on board.

• Key regulations: Allied Market Research provides key regulations and standards for the Bolts Market. The section also presents some of the regulatory documents of the product type.

• Pain point analysis: The report also offers insights on the key challenges faced by the stakeholders in the industry. The strategic decisions adopted by the market players to maintain their foothold in the market are also discussed through the report.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the global Bolts:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a huge impact across the globe, which impeded the socio-economic development. Therefore, the Bolts Market report doles out a micro- and macro-economic assessment of the industry throughout the pandemic. The study further provides a qualitative breakdown of the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Key Market Segments –

By Type -

Half Screw Bolt

Full Screw Bolt

By Material -

Metal

Plastic

BY END USER -

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Industrial Machinery

Others

The report includes a brief summary of the market along with a SWOT analysis of the major market players and their financial analysis. The report covers a business overview and portfolio analysis of services that major companies offer. The study analyzes the recent market developments such as expansion, joint ventures, and product launches. Moreover, the study aids new business entrants and stakeholders to understand the long-term profitability of the market.

