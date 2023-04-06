Automotive Door Panel Market : Front-hinged Door, Rear-hinged Door, Scissor Door by Mode of Operation 2018 - 2025

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Door Panel Market by Mode of Operation, Vehicle Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," the global automotive door panel market was valued at $24,115.1 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $34,158.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the Asia-Pacific market in 2017 and Germany led the overall market in Europe. However, in North America, the U.S. currently dominates the automotive door panel market.

Request Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5186

New passenger vehicle registrations increased in Europe, Russia, Japan, Brazil, India, and China, though it was sharply down in the U.S. In July 2017, the U.S. was the only major car market in the world with light vehicle sales down by 7%. The Indian and Russian car markets expanded rapidly with double-digit growth, while the recovery in Brazil continued but at a more moderate pace. New passenger vehicles registrations in Japan increased for the ninth consecutive month. Moreover, in Europe and China car sales was stronger, however, the UK recorded the fourth consecutive month of weaker car sales. Thus, the overall increase in registration of passenger vehicles drives the growth of the automotive door panel market.

In addition, although luxury vehicles are more expensive than conventional vehicles, luxury vehicles are an obligatory status symbol for well-to-do individuals. Around 28,500 of luxury vehicles were sold in 2016. Around 15.9% rise was recorded in the sale of luxury vehicles from 2015 to 2016. Furthermore, the demand for luxury vehicles was particularly fueled by China, owing to improved standard of living and rise in disposable income of the population.

Thus, all these factors together are boosting the demand for the automotive door panel market. In addition, the number of road accidents and mishaps is increasing at a higher rate. As being the cheapest way of transportation there is considerable rise in the number of operating vehicles on roads, which is the major factor for increase in road accident. It has been seen in the recent past that large share of road accidents is from developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia and Brazil among others

Purchase Inquiry at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5186

Key market players discussed in the report include Grupo Antolin, Brose, Draexlmaier Group, Hayashi Telempu Corporation, IAC Group, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Reydel Automotive France SAS, TS Tech, Kasai Kogyo, and Yanfeng.

Key Findings of the Automotive Door Panel Market:

The passenger car segment generated the highest revenue in the global automotive door panel market in 2017.

In 2017, front-hinged doors segment was the highest revenue contributor in the mode of operation segment.

LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market share, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5186

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.