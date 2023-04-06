Demand for Fluoro-based Additives to Drive the Fluoropolymer Market, Witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% by the Forecast Period Ending in 2031 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

In the global fluoropolymer market, North America, and particularly the United States, holds a significant share, representing over four-fifths of the market volume in North America. In Europe, Germany holds approximately one-fourth of the total share in terms of both volume and value. Looking towards the South Asia Pacific market, ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, are expected to account for over 40% of the market share.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fluoropolymer market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% between 2021 and 2031. Properties of fluoropolymers like exceptional resistance against abrasion, corrosion, chemicals, and extreme temperature are playing a vital role in increasing the shelf life of photovoltaics, fuel cells, and batteries. Research states that the year 2040 will witness increase in energy consumption by more than 50%. Renewable energy is being asked for – inclusive of wind power, sunlight for producing NEV (new energy vehicles). As a consequence, there is a boom in technological advancements for power saving, power storage, power transmission, and likewise. As such, demand for Lithium-ion batteries is growing.



Along the above-mentioned lines, Daikin has come up with innovative solutions for improving Li-ion batteries’ life cycle. The organization makes use of fluoro-based additives as well as solvents; thereby increasing energy densities of Li-ion batteries, power safety, and voltage range. Modified PVDF is used, which does provide superlative flexibility, thereby allowing higher power and higher electrode densities as compared to standard PVDF binder resin.

At the same time, PFAS (Per and Polyfluoroalkyl substances) do pose risk to environment. This factor is expected to restrain the fluoropolymer market going forward.

Future Market Insights has etched these findings with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Fluoropolymer Market’. It has its team of analysts and consultants to execute using a 360-degree view in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.

“With realization that fluoropolymer averts corrosion of fluid-handling components, pipes, vessels, cables, vents, and filters, the global fluoropolymer market is likely to grow on a healthy note in the near future”, says n analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Fluoropolymer Market

North America holds a significant market share due to designers as well as manufacturers innovating with respect to electronic devices. The high-performance polymers do facilitate developing quicker, smaller, and all the more durable semiconductors, microprocessors, and transistors. The aviation vertical is also contributing to the growth. This is evident from the fact that the International Trade Administration states that aerospace industry contributes for over US$ 150 Billion in the export sales herein.

Europe is expected to grow at a sizable rate in the fluoropolymer market owing to rising demand from automotive vertical. European Commission is extending support to technological harmonization globally and also making funds available for automotive development and research. The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) states that with increasing investments over here.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the fluoropolymer market due to growing demand for fluoropolymer from construction, pharmaceutical, and electrical verticals. PVDF (Polyvinyl Fluoride) and FEP (Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene) are in greater demand with respect to verticals like semiconductors, coatings, wire & cable insulation and the pharmaceutical sector.

LATAM is expected to pick up pace in the forecast period with growing applications in construction coating.

Competitive Analysis

Dongyue Polymer, in the year 2019, did announce plans to launch a 20,000t fluoropolymer project at Huantai County (Zibo City).

Solvay, in November 2019, did launch Solef PVDF AM filament for AM (additive manufacturing). It targets FFF (fused filament fabrication) processes and has been made available at the global scale via e-Commerce platform of Solvay for AM materials.

Guarniflon spA, in July 2020, made an entry into high-tech fluoropolymer films market (China) through a novel joint venture with Juhua Group Co. for increasing production in Zhejiang provinces of Zhoushan, Quzhou, Jiangsu, Ningbo, and Zhuji.

Arkema, in June 2021, did announce launching a novel sustainable Kynar CTO polyvinylidene fluoride grade. The grades claim renewable attributed carbon derived from the crude tall oil bio-feedstock in its entirety.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are:

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc., The Chemour Company, Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Daikin Industries Limited, Dongyue Group Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Poly Fluoro Ltd., Amco Polymers, Solvay SA, and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics.

Fluoropolymer Market by category

By Product Type:

PolytetraFluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF)

Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)

Perfluoroalkoxy Polymer (PFA)

Others



By End Use:

Automotive

Industrial Processing & Application

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

What does the Report Cover?

The research study is based on product type (PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene), PVDF (polyvinylidene fluoride), PVF (polyvinyl fluoride), FEP (fluorinated ethylene propylene), PCTFE (polychlorotrifluoroethylene), PFA (perfluoroalkoxy polymer), and likewise), and by end-use (automotive, industrial processing & application, healthcare, electrical & electronics, construction, and likewise).

With fluoropolymer increasingly being used in numerous end-use verticals like industrial processing & appliances, automotive, electrical & electronics, healthcare, building & construction, and likewise, the global fluoropolymer market is expected to grow voraciously in the near future.

