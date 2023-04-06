ContraFect Announces Multiple Presentations of New Data at the 33rd Annual ECCMID Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Oral Presentation of New Data Demonstrating the Activity of Lysin CF-370 Against XDR Pseudomonas aeruginosa



New Data Elucidating the Mechanism of Action of CF-370

YONKERS, N.Y., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, announces today that the Company has been selected for an oral presentation and three poster presentations at the 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) Annual Meeting to be held from April 15-18, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The data being presented will feature both exebacase and CF-370, the Company’s lead product candidates with CF-370 demonstrating potent in vitro bactericidal activity against drug-resistant pathogens, including multi-drug resistant (MDR) and extensively drug-resistant (XDR) strains.

ECCMID 2023 Presentation Details:

ORAL PRESENTATION:

Title: Efficacy of lysin CF-370 in addition to amikacin in a neutropenic rabbit lung infection model caused by an extensively drug-resistant (XDR) P. aeruginosa

Presenting Author: Mark Pulse, University of North Texas Health Science Center, College of Pharmacy

Presentation Date and Location: April 15, 2023, Arena 4

Session Time: 3:30am ET

Abstract ID# 02033

POSTER PRESENTATIONS:

Title: Activity of lysin CF-370 at the cell envelope of Gram-negative (GN) ESKAPE pathogens revealed by electron microscopy

Session Date and Location: April 17, 2023, Poster area

Session Time: 6:00am ET

Poster P2120; Abstract ID #05341

Title: Bacteriolytic and anti-virulence activities of engineered lysin CF-370 against Gram-negative (GN) ESKAPE pathogens

Session Date and Location: April 17, 2023, Poster area

Session Time: 6:00am ET

Poster P2141; Abstract ID #05336

Title: Lysin exebacase exerts potent in vitro bactericidal activity against Staphylococcus aureus strains associated with pulmonary exacerbations (PExs) of cystic fibrosis (CF)

Session Date and Location: April 17, 2023, Poster area

Session Time: 6:00am ET

Poster P2175; Abstract ID #05345

All posters will be available to meeting registrants on demand through the ECCMID website.

Following the meeting, the presentations will be available on the ContraFect website.

About ContraFect

ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of DLAs, including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections. We intend to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our platform of DLAs, which include lysins and amurin peptides. Lysins are a new class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics. Amurin peptides are a novel class of DLAs which exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, including P. aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, and Enterobacter species. We believe that the properties of our lysins and amurin peptides will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as MRSA and P. aeruginosa, which can cause serious infections such as bacteremia, pneumonia and osteomyelitis. We have completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis, with our lead lysin candidate, exebacase, which is the first lysin to enter clinical studies in the U.S. Exebacase was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of MRSA bloodstream infections, including right-sided endocarditis, when used in addition to SOC anti-staphylococcal antibiotics.

